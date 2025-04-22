Home »  Pregnancy »  Pregnant During A Heatwave? Follow These Tips To Stay Cool

Pregnant During A Heatwave? Follow These Tips To Stay Cool

Here we share tips to help you better manage yourself during a heatwave if you're pregnant.
Try to schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or after sunset, avoid sunny hours

A heatwave can definitely cause uneasiness during pregnancy. Pregnant women are more susceptible to heat stress because of increased body temperature, higher blood volume, and hormonal changes that affect the body's ability to regulate heat. During a heatwave, these factors can lead to dehydration, fatigue, dizziness, swelling, and even heat exhaustion or heatstroke if not managed properly. Additionally, overheating during pregnancy, especially in the early stages, can pose risks to both the mother and the baby. Keep reading as we share tips to help you better manage yourself during a heatwave if you're pregnant.

8 Tips to help pregnant women stay safe during a heatwave



1. Stay hydrated constantly



Drink plenty of water throughout the day to replace fluids lost through sweating. Dehydration can lead to preterm labor and decreased amniotic fluid. Keep a bottle of water with you at all times and sip regularly, even if you don't feel thirsty.

2. Avoid going out during peak heat hours

The sun is usually strongest between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Try to schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or after sunset. If you must go out during peak hours, use an umbrella, wear a wide-brimmed hat, and stay in the shade as much as possible.

3. Wear loose, breathable clothing

Choose lightweight, light-coloured, and loose-fitting clothes made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen. These materials allow better air circulation and reduce the chances of rashes, itching, and heat discomfort. Avoid synthetic fabrics that trap sweat and heat against the skin.

4. Use a fan or air conditioning

Use fans, air conditioners, or even cool wet towels to help regulate body temperature. If you don't have access to air conditioning, consider visiting a mall, library, or a friend's home to cool down during the hottest parts of the day.

5. Take frequent cool showers or foot soaks

A quick cool shower or even just soaking your feet in cold water can help bring down your body temperature and reduce swelling in the feet and ankles, a common issue during pregnancy. Avoid very cold water, though, as sudden temperature changes can cause discomfort.

6. Eat light, water-rich foods

Heavy meals generate more internal heat. Instead, go for smaller, more frequent meals that include hydrating fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, oranges, and leafy greens. These not only hydrate you but also provide vital nutrients and ease digestion.

7. Elevate your feet when resting

Swelling and discomfort in the legs and feet worsen in hot weather. When resting, prop up your feet on a pillow or footrest to improve circulation and reduce fluid retention. This also helps prevent varicose veins and general fatigue.

8. Practice prenatal yoga or gentle exercises indoors

Staying active is important, but avoid strenuous workouts in the heat. Instead, do light stretching or prenatal yoga indoors in a cool space. This helps improve circulation, reduces swelling, and supports emotional well-being without risking overheating.

Pregnancy naturally makes your body work harder, and heat adds an extra burden. Don't ignore signs like fatigue, dizziness, or nausea. Take regular breaks, sit or lie down in a cool space, and prioritise rest. If you feel unusually weak or overheated, seek medical advice immediately.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

