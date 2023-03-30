Healthy Living: 8 Benefits Of Adding Charcoal To Your Routine
Activated charcoal is a form of charcoal that's been treated with oxygen to make it highly adsorbent.
Charcoal can help to mattify your skin and control oil production
Charcoal has been used for centuries for its medicinal and cosmetic properties, but it's only in recent years that it's become a popular ingredient in personal care products. Activated charcoal is a form of charcoal that's been treated with oxygen to make it highly adsorbent. This means that it can trap toxins and impurities, making it an effective ingredient in skincare, dental care, and even hair care products.
8 benefits of adding charcoal to your routine:
1. Deep Cleansing
Activated charcoal is excellent at absorbing dirt, oil, and pollutants from your skin. It's been shown to be effective in removing impurities from your pores, which makes it a great ingredient for deep-cleansing masks, cleansers, and scrubs. Charcoal can help to draw out toxins and excess sebum, which can lead to clearer, brighter, and smoother-looking skin.
2. Minimises Pores
Charcoal can help to minimise the appearance of pores by removing dirt and oil that can clog them. When your pores are clogged, they can appear larger and more noticeable. Charcoal can help to unclog your pores, which can make them less visible.
3. Reduces Acne
Charcoal has been shown to be effective in reducing acne. Because charcoal can help to extract impurities and excess oil from your skin, it can help to prevent breakouts. Some studies have even shown that charcoal can act as an antibacterial agent, which can kill acne-causing bacteria on your skin.
4. Balances Oily Skin
If you have oily skin, charcoal can help to balance it out by absorbing excess sebum. When your skin produces too much oil, it can lead to breakouts and a greasy appearance. Charcoal can help to mattify your skin and control oil production, which can lead to a more balanced complexion.
5. Nourishes Hair
Charcoal can also benefit your hair. It can help to remove impurities and excess oil from your scalp, which can lead to healthier hair growth. Charcoal can also help to remove buildup from styling products and environmental pollutants, leaving your hair clean and refreshed.
6. Teeth Whitening
Charcoal is a popular ingredient in teeth-whitening products because it's highly adsorbent. It can help to remove stains from your teeth caused by coffee, tea, and other substances. Charcoal toothpaste has become a popular alternative to traditional whitening toothpaste, as it's considered to be more natural and gentle.
7. Freshens Breath
Charcoal can help to freshen your breath by absorbing odor-causing bacteria in your mouth. When you use charcoal toothpaste or mouthwash, it can help to eliminate bad breath caused by food, drink, and other factors.
8. Detoxifies
Charcoal is known for its detoxifying properties. When consumed, it can help to remove toxins from your digestive system, which can lead to improved gut health. Charcoal supplements have become a popular way to detoxify your body naturally.
Adding charcoal to your routine can provide many benefits for your skin, hair, and overall health. As with any new ingredient, it's essential to patch test before using it all over your body to avoid any adverse reactions. With its natural cleansing and detoxifying properties, charcoal is a versatile ingredient that can improve the appearance and wellness of your body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
