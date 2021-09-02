ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Healthy Breakfast: Prepare This Sugar-Free Granola At Home To Give A Nourishing Start To Your Day

Healthy Breakfast: Prepare This Sugar-Free Granola At Home To Give A Nourishing Start To Your Day

The nutritionist shared that method to club healthy granola with coconut yoghurt or milk.
  By: NDTV Health Desk  Updated: Sep 2, 2021 06:35 IST
6-Min Read
Healthy Breakfast: Prepare This Sugar-Free Granola At Home To Give A Nourishing Start To Your Day

Prepare this homemade granola to beat hunger pangs in a healthy way

Pooja Makhija's mantra for the day is simple – you are what you eat. And that's why, when it comes to the nutritionist's diet, she focuses on eating healthy and tasty. Pooja's Instagram profile is replete with DIY healthy recipes, and she just added to it on Wednesday. The nutritionist shared a recipe of how to club healthy granola with coconut yoghurt or milk and relish the dish. For the recipe, Pooja chose a range of seeds – roasted rolled oats, flax meal, chia seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, walnuts, macadamia seeds, cinnamon powder, raisins and dates.

Healthy breakfast options: Try this suger-free homemade granola


RELATED STORIES
related

5 Foods To Avoid Eating On An Empty Stomach

It is crucial to start your day with healthy foods and drinks. Here are some foods you should avoid eating as first thing in the morning to keep your digestive tract healthy.

related

Weight Loss Tips: This Breakfast Mistake May Make You Gain Weight, Reveals Study

Weight loss tips: Consuming the right breakfast helps in maintaining a healthy. According to a recent study, not eating breakfast is linked with your body weight. Read here to know what the study revealed.

She then mixed coconut oil, organic stevia powder and water in a bowl and added it to the mixture. Then, she spread the complete mix on parchment paper and dried it before roasting it in the oven for 25 minutes, at 150 degrees Celsius. Pooja mixed a few chocolate chips in the final product for the little surprises when they burst in the mouth.

In a later part of the video, the nutritionist can be seen relishing her homemade granola with coconut yoghurt. “Why buy high sugar, supposedly ‘healthy' granola commercially, when making it at home can be as easy as just procuring the ingredients,” she accompanied the video with these words.

A day ago, Pooja shared another recipe for a quick munch. She first chopped kiwi, onion, cilantro, jalapeno and mixed it with lemon juice, salt and chilli flakes. She tossed the mixture lightly in a way not to mash the kiwis. Pooja then relished the dish as she posed for the cameras. Chilean kiwi salsa is the name of this dish, which is a treat to the taste buds and is good for the health as well.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

We just can't wait to try these at home. What about you?

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face
Oily Skin During Monsoon? Expert Remedies On How To Deep Cleanse Your Face

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases