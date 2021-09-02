Healthy Breakfast: Prepare This Sugar-Free Granola At Home To Give A Nourishing Start To Your Day
The nutritionist shared that method to club healthy granola with coconut yoghurt or milk.
Prepare this homemade granola to beat hunger pangs in a healthy way
Pooja Makhija's mantra for the day is simple – you are what you eat. And that's why, when it comes to the nutritionist's diet, she focuses on eating healthy and tasty. Pooja's Instagram profile is replete with DIY healthy recipes, and she just added to it on Wednesday. The nutritionist shared a recipe of how to club healthy granola with coconut yoghurt or milk and relish the dish. For the recipe, Pooja chose a range of seeds – roasted rolled oats, flax meal, chia seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, walnuts, macadamia seeds, cinnamon powder, raisins and dates.
Healthy breakfast options: Try this suger-free homemade granola
She then mixed coconut oil, organic stevia powder and water in a bowl and added it to the mixture. Then, she spread the complete mix on parchment paper and dried it before roasting it in the oven for 25 minutes, at 150 degrees Celsius. Pooja mixed a few chocolate chips in the final product for the little surprises when they burst in the mouth.
In a later part of the video, the nutritionist can be seen relishing her homemade granola with coconut yoghurt. “Why buy high sugar, supposedly ‘healthy' granola commercially, when making it at home can be as easy as just procuring the ingredients,” she accompanied the video with these words.
A day ago, Pooja shared another recipe for a quick munch. She first chopped kiwi, onion, cilantro, jalapeno and mixed it with lemon juice, salt and chilli flakes. She tossed the mixture lightly in a way not to mash the kiwis. Pooja then relished the dish as she posed for the cameras. Chilean kiwi salsa is the name of this dish, which is a treat to the taste buds and is good for the health as well.
We just can't wait to try these at home. What about you?
