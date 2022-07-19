Nmami Agarwal Says The White Spots Or Dots On Your Nails Could Be The Sign Of Vitamin Deficiency
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says the white spots on your nails act as a sign that means you are deficient in certain vitamins and minerals.
Foods rich in zinc can help reduce whiteness in nails
Many of you may have seen certain unusual white spots on your nails. So, what did you do then? Maybe, shared it with someone elder to you or simply ignored it because anyway, it didn't look like a sign of some serious medical condition. However, there's something really important that you need to know about the same. Those unwanted white dots on your nails may indicate something more that you must be aware of. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, in the third part of her "Signs of vitamin deficiency" series, shares what exactly those spots indicate. Going by her video, the nails show the absence of certain vitamins and minerals in your body. She also shares some sources of getting those nutrients from food.
Nmami Agarwal says, “You must have experienced white spots on your nails at some point in your life. Now, this is because of deficiency of certain vitamins and minerals.”
She explains that the nail plate is made of a variety of nutrients. And deficiency of certain nutrients can show on the nails. Mostly, this condition is linked to zinc and calcium deficiency.
So, she suggests increasing your calcium and zinc intake the next time you experience white spots on the nails.
Some of the sources of zinc include foods like eggs, fish, nuts, seeds, and legumes. Whereas, calcium can be obtained from sesame seeds, ragi, and dairy products.
Take a look:
Nmami Agarwal also discusses certain home remedies effective for different health issues. For acidity, she says, there are four ways to keep acidity at bay. She advises having one teaspoon of fennel seed with warm water. Nmami also says that a small piece of jaggery – loaded with potassium and magnesium – will help in dealing with acidity. Simply chewing cumin seeds or boiling a tablespoon of the same in a glass of water relieves acidity. Ajwain (carom seeds) is great for acidity and flatulence, Nmami adds.
Building a strong immune system is equally important if you want to remain healthy. Nmami Agarwal says there are many reasons why you must work on strengthening your immune system. A strong immune system fights off pathogens, combats viruses and bacteria, battles foreign bodies and helps prevent infections and diseases.
Don't forget to follow the tips and take care of yourself.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
