Have You Checked If Your Kidneys Are Working Fine?
The symptoms of kidney disease are usually silent so be cautious and get your tests done. Read more to find out.
1. Check your urinary function
If there's an increase or decrease in the amount of urine you pass, there might be a problem. If your urine is darker than usual, there might be a problem. You might feel the urge to urinate but then unable to do so when you get to the washroom. You might urinate frequently at night. If you have any of these symptoms, you must consult a doctor.
Sometimes you might have difficulty and find it painful to empty the bladder. This could indicate a urinary tract infection responsible for pain or burning during urination. If the infection spreads to your kidneys, it might cause fever and pain in your back, too.
If you see blood in your urine, it's a big cause to worry. This symptom of kidney disease cannot be ignored, and you must visit a doctor immediately.
According to a leading nephrologist practising in Mumbai, foamy urine is caused due to the leakage of protein from the person's body and is another symptom of kidney disease.
5. Swelling or oedema
If your kidneys are unable to remove the extra fluid from your body, it will keep collecting in your body and result in swelling. A person with this condition will notice swelling of the feet, ankles, puffiness of the face and tightness of the hands.
6. Extreme fatigue, dizziness and inability to concentrate
Our kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin which helps red blood cells carry oxygen. When they malfunction, the levels of this hormone drop drastically leading to a drop in the number of red cells. It also leads to symptoms like generalised weakness and extreme fatigue. Anaemia may also make you feel cold all the time.
When the waste products collect in your kidney, it might lead to diseases like nausea and vomiting.
There are varied tests ranging from Blood creatinine test, urea clearance test and Renal ultrasound test to check if your kidneys are functioning properly.