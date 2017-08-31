ASK OUR EXPERTS

Have You Checked If Your Kidneys Are Working Fine?

The symptoms of kidney disease are usually silent so be cautious and get your tests done. Read more to find out.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 31, 2017 04:35 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  2. Sometimes you might have difficulty and find it painful to urinate
  3. If you see blood in your urine, it's a big cause to worry
You might be in the early stages of kidney failure, and you might not be aware of it. So, what's the next best step you can take? Kidney problems won't happen in a short span. It primarily depends on your lifestyle and food habits. Kidney problems are caused as a result of a primary condition like diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol levels. The point to be heeded is that a person is aware of a kidney problem only after kidneys are damaged to a great extent,i.e, 15 percent of their normal capacity. Make it a point to get your kidneys checked regularly especially if you are suffering from diabetes and heart diseases. The symptoms of kidney disease are usually silent so be cautious and get your tests done if you are suffering from any of these symptoms.
Keep these symptoms in mind:

1. Check your urinary function

If there's an increase or decrease in the amount of urine you pass, there might be a problem. If your urine is darker than usual, there might be a problem. You might feel the urge to urinate but then unable to do so when you get to the washroom. You might urinate frequently at night. If you have any of these symptoms, you must consult a doctor.
2. Pain while urinating
Sometimes you might have difficulty and find it painful to empty the bladder. This could indicate a urinary tract infection responsible for pain or burning during urination. If the infection spreads to your kidneys, it might cause fever and pain in your back, too.
3. Blood in urine

If you see blood in your urine, it's a big cause to worry. This symptom of kidney disease cannot be ignored, and you must visit a doctor immediately.
4. Foamy urine

According to a leading nephrologist practising in Mumbai, foamy urine is caused due to the leakage of protein from the person's body and is another symptom of kidney disease.

5. Swelling or oedema

If your kidneys are unable to remove the extra fluid from your body, it will keep collecting in your body and result in swelling. A person with this condition will notice swelling of the feet, ankles, puffiness of the face and tightness of the hands.

6. Extreme fatigue, dizziness and inability to concentrate

Our kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin which helps red blood cells carry oxygen. When they malfunction, the levels of this hormone drop drastically leading to a drop in the number of red cells. It also leads to symptoms like generalised weakness and extreme fatigue. Anaemia may also make you feel cold all the time.

Also Read: Chronic Kidney Disease: Signs & Symptoms, Causes and High Risk Factors

7. Nausea

When the waste products collect in your kidney, it might lead to diseases like nausea and vomiting.

There are varied tests ranging from Blood creatinine test, urea clearance test and Renal ultrasound test to check if your kidneys are functioning properly.


 

