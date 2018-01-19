Have A Discolored Neck? Try These Magical Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It
Quit hiding the dark skin patch on your neck with the help of these home remedies.
Discolored neck can be due to the UV rays of the sun as well
Let's face it, discolored necks are downright embarrassing! It's like a question mark on your ability to have good person hygiene standards. And in some cases it is not due to poor hygiene. It may also be due to the UV rays of the sun. That discolored neck becomes the reason why you have to wear turtle necks and high-collar shirts to hide the patch of dark patch. Well relax, you need not rush to the salon and spend a bomb on this. Some home remedies can help you get rid of the discolored patch easily. Take a look.
1. Almonds
Nutrients present in almonds are important for skin health. Almond properties can help in nourishing your skin and remove discoloration.
- Take a teaspoon of almond powder and mix it with milk and honey to prepare a thick paste
- Apply it on the sides and back of your neck, rest for half an hour and wash it off
- Do it four times in a week
- You can also try massaging the area with almond oil
2. Aloe vera
This great skin moisturizer and cleanser can be used for effectively clearing the dark patch on your skin. It can also help in reducing dark spots on your skin.
- Extract the aloe vera gel
- Apply it on your neck and massage gently for 20 minutes
- Wash it off
- Repeat this once, every day, for results
3. Walnuts
For a healthy and nourished skin, use walnuts. For discolored skin, you can prepare a walnut and yogurt scrub at home.
- Crush some walnuts and combine with some yogurt
- Apply this scrub on your neck and massage gently
- Allow it to rest
- Now wash it off, after it dries
- Do this twice every week
4. Cucumber
Cucumber can do wonders to your skin. It has soothing properties which help in repairing skin cells, removing dead cells and leave behind a glowing skin.
- Apply some grated cucumber or cucumber juice on your neck
- Scrub for 10 minutes
- Wash it off with cold water or rose water
- Repeat this daily for a month to get desired results
5. Lemon juice
Lemon has bleaching agents which naturally help in lightening the skin tone and removing dead skin cells.
- Take some lemon juice and dilute it with water
- Dip a cotton ball in this and apply on your neck
- Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash it off with water
- Do not expose your skin to sunlight after this
6. Baking soda
Baking soda, combined with water, is known to effectively remove hyper-pigmentation around the neck.
- Take three parts of baking soda and combine it with one part of water to form a thick paste
- Apply it on your neck and allow it to dry
- Wash it off after a few minutes
- Repeat this twice till the complexion of the skin of your neck is enhanced.
