Happy Chocolate Day: 5 Science-Backed Reasons To Love Chocolates More Than Ever
Chocolate Day: It's Valentine's Week and there's no better way of celebrating it than with chocolates. Read here to know 5 interesting ways eating chocolates can be good for you!
Happy Chocolate Day: Chocolates have been found to be good for heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chocolates contain beneficial antioxidants
- Eating chocolates can reduce LDL cholestrol
- It can also help in improving brain function
World Chocolate Day is celebrated on February 9. The day is surely a delightful one for all the chocolate lovers! And rightly so... chocolate is surely a savoury delight. You simply cannot do without it. They are the perfect way to celebrate occasions, especially Valentine's Day. They are symbol of love, enjoyed by people of all age groups alike. This Chocolate Day 2021, let's dig into the lesser-known benefits of chocolates, and why you must have them guilt-free, on special occasions at least!
Chocolate day: Health benefits of chocolates
Here are some reasons to love chocolates more than ever:
1. According to a study published in Netherlands Journal of Medicine, cocoa, which is key ingredient in chocolate, contains biologically active phenolic compounds which offer antioxidant benefits. The higher the cocoa content (like in dark chocolate), the better are its health benefits. Antioxidant benefits of chocolates can help in reducing and preventing damage caused by free radicals.
2. Chocolate consumption can reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or the bad cholesterol. The same was mentioned in a study published in The Journal of Nutrition.
3. Chocolate consumption can be good for your brain health as well. Scientists from Harvard Medical School suggested that drinking two cups of hot chocolate a day can keep the brain healthy and also reduce memory decline in the elderly. It was also found that hot chocolate helped in improving blood flow to the parts of the brain where it was needed.
4. Chocolate is considered to be an aphrodisiac.
5. What's more, eating chocolates is comforting. It comes with a feel-good factor and can make you feel happier and lighter, mentally.
Having said that, it is important to note that chocolate consumption needs to be done in moderate quantities. This stands true for dark chocolate as well. They are high in calories may result in weight gain. They are also high in sugar. High intake of chocolates can increase the risk of tooth decay.
Nonetheless, its Valentine's Week and you must enjoy chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day everyone!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
