Raw Cacao Nibs- Purest Form of Chocolate: Here's Are Some Amazing Health Benefits
Cacao nibs are extracted from the Theobroma cacao tree.These can offer some amazing health benefits. Here are some of these.
Cacao nibs are also a good source of fibre, magnesium, copper and iron
Having a bitter and chocolatey flavour, Cacao nibs are small pieces of crushed cocoa beans with a tremendous amount of health benefits. While some cacao nibs are roasted, the unroasted ones are called raw cacao nibs, the health benefits of which have been listed out by Luke Coutinho. In his latest post on Instagram, the lifestyle coach shared a picture of raw cacao nibs and said they could even be turned into cacao powder. He then added that the product can be imported but it also grows in India.
Raw cacao health benefits
Coutinho said that the raw cacao nibs were a powerful food and their effectiveness against every cardiovascular disease, cancer, and brain health had been scientifically documented. Besides, he said that it also plays a significant role in hormonal balance. "If you have painful PMS or menopause, have a tsp a day. It's bitter. If you don't want to eat it, get yourself pure cacao powder and take 1 tsp mixed with water daily," he wrote in his post.
He added that raw cacao nibs were the purest form of real chocolate as well. It may not taste sweet, but it tastes good, Coutinho said, adding he'd either eat it plain or add a spoon of it to his Sattu shake. The food can also be sprinkled on baked items, Coutinho said, adding it can be eaten with overnight oats or hot chocolate. "Get creative, but yeah it's true -- real chocolate has medicinal properties, many," he concluded.
Nibs are rich in nutrients and unlike other chocolate products, naturally low in sugar. Cacao nibs are also a good source of fibre, protein, and healthy fats. They are loaded with the goodness of minerals, including iron, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, and copper.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
