Dilip Kumar Turns 96, Will Celebrate With Close Friends And Family
Dilip Kumar will be celebrating his birthday with close friends and family.
Dilip Kumar celebrates his 96th birthday today
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dilip Kumar has not celebrated his birthday in a long time
- He will be celebrating this year with his friends and family
- He is at home and does not need any hospitalisation: Faisal Farooqui
Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar celebrates his 96th birthday today. News agency IANS reports that the actor is going to celebrate his birthday with close friends and family members. Dilip Kumar's family friend Faisal Farooqui in a recent media interaction revealed that the actor has not celebrated his birthday in a long time. He also said that Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu will host a small get together including his brother and sisters, at their house. "He (Dilip Kumar) has not done that in a very long time and birthdays are occasions where the family gets together and some close friends get together. So, saab's brothers and sisters and Saira Banuji's extended family will come and then my family and some close friends gather together," IANS quoted Faisal Farooqui.
In September this year, Dilip Kumar was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following uneasiness due to chest infection. The news was shared on Dilip Kumar's official twitter account.
In his recent interview, Faisal Farooqui also shared some updates about his health. He mentioned that the actor is at home and does not need any hospitalisation. "He is recuperating in such a way that he does not need any hospitalisation now. He is at home and has a restricted diet, which is taken care of by Saira Banuji," he told IANS.
Back in August, the actor was diagnosed with urine infection. Numerous speculations and rumors are spread about the actor's health, some of which were as recent as in October. There were speculations that the actor had caught lung infection again. Faisal Farooqui strongly dismissed these reports and tweeted from Dilip Kumar's account, "This news is not true. Dilip Kumar is fine. Please don't spread rumors. Dilip Kumar sahib is doing well at home in the company of his loved ones."
On his 96th birthday, we wish Dilip Kumar good health. A very happy birthday, Dilip Kumar sir!
