Haircare: Try These Home Remedies To Avoid Dry Scalp This Winter

Winter weather is the most common time for dry scalp, which is brought on by cold temperatures, overly dry heat, or nutrition. A dry scalp may also cause some itching and stiffness, but not the extreme itching that is frequently brought on by dandruff or eczema.
You may occasionally notice some flakes of dead skin, similar to dandruff. However, dandruff is not a dry scalp. Additionally, your hair may appear dull, unmanageable, dull, and prone to breaking and shedding.
Here are some effective home remedies to fix dry scalp and hair this winter:
1. Curry leaves oil
Curry leaf oil is used to nourish hair and is a well-known treatment for scalp diseases. As a result, it is recommended for dry scalp. It is a powerful treatment for nourishing your hair because it is packed with antioxidants like vitamins C, E, A, and folic acid. Just massage your scalp thoroughly 1-2 times a week.
2. Coconut oil
It is no surprise that coconut oil can help nourish your scalp. A dry scalp is only one of the many skin conditions that coconut oil is used for. It can hydrate the scalp, and due to its antifungal and antibacterial qualities, the likelihood of infections can be decreased. According to research, it might even be a substantial treatment for atopic dermatitis.
3. Banana hair mask
Because they are hydrating and nourishing, bananas are an excellent remedy for dandruff and dry scalp. They have hydrating properties and act as a natural antibacterial. Combining the two advantages can assist your dry scalp to become clear. Using a few tbsps of coconut or olive oil, mash or puree a banana. It will be simpler to wash off your hair if you blend it. After massaging it into your scalp, leave it on for ten to fifteen minutes.
4. Aloe vera hair mask
There are several qualities of aloe vera that can aid with dry scalp. It has inflammatory-reducing qualities. a reliable source that works well as a moisturiser and can help lessen skin irritability. Just apply aloe vera gel to your scalp for about 10-15 minutes, right before a head wash.
5. Curd and egg hair mask
While the fat and protein in eggs help nourish and preserve the scalp by avoiding free radical damage at the cellular level, the curd is calming to the skin and can also be exfoliating. Combine half a cup of curd with 1 beaten whole egg. Apply to the scalp for 10 minutes before hair wash.
6. Jojoba oil & shampoo
Jojoba oil, like coconut oil, can be a powerful moisturiser that instantly relieves dry scalp. Additionally, it possesses anti-inflammatory qualities that could be used to treat scalp-related skin diseases. You can mix a few drops of jojoba oil into your shampoo to treat a dry scalp. This will provide consistent hydration and stop your shampoo from further drying out your scalp.
Follow these tips to keep your scalp nourished and avoid dandruff in winter.
