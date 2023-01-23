Try These Home Remedies To Fight Winter Hair Fall Effectively
The greatest natural solutions to keep your hair moisturised and beautiful are described below to make sure your hair looks and feels healthy and shiny through the winter months.
A hot oil massage can help moisturise and nourish your hair
Due to our hectic schedules in the winter, taking care of our hair becomes a problem for each of us. As a result, we frequently use hair care solutions with chemical bases that are available on the market. Anything made with chemicals can never have enduring impacts for the better.
Our environment is filled with extraordinary substances that, when utilised alone or in combination with other elements, can work wonders on your hair. Adhering to traditional home remedies prepared with natural substances enhances your hair's general health and quality during the winter.
Try these effective haircare hacks to beat winter hair problems:
1. Honey
Natural moisturiser honey helps your hair grow and nourishes it from root to top. You may combat frizz, dryness, eczema, dandruff, dermatitis, psoriasis, and other scalp diseases by coating your hair with this natural sweetener. Add a few drops of coconut oil and rice milk to help with its stickiness. To give your hair more volume and power at the roots, apply it to your hair and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes.
2. Tea
Tea can give your hair a very wonderful sheen, strange as that may sound. Use instant tea as your final rinse after washing your hair with shampoo by combining it with lukewarm water. Apply it for a few minutes and rinse it off. If you have dark hair, drink tea; if you have blonde hair, drink chamomile tea. Tea protects the colour of your hair.
3. Hot oil massage
The main winter hair care advice that everyone should go by is to oil their hair. A full plate of nutritious food is like giving your hair a heated oil massage. It not only moisturises your dry scalp but also nourishes the follicles of your hair from the inside out. To give your hair a boost of vital nutrients, you could either use a single hot oil massage or make a mixture of various oils.
4. Avocado
Avocado is a rich source of vitamins that strengthen dry, damaged hair from the inside out. There isn't much this oil can't accomplish when combined with moisturising and conditioning substances like ripe banana or egg yolk. Apply the hair mask to your hair after combining it with the ingredient of your choosing. Before rinsing it off with lukewarm water, leave it on for 20 to 25 minutes. Your scalp will be moisturised, and your hair strands will be made smoother and more elastic as a result.
5. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is without a doubt the best option if you're seeking a natural hair softener. It has naturally occurring qualities that soften hair. Your hair can be transformed by mixing it with any healthy hair oil. making it Aloe vera gel, lemon juice, and one tablespoon of olive oil (coconut oil works also) should all be combined in a small bowl. From the roots to the tips of your hair, apply this mixture. Give it around 30 minutes to sit. Use a light shampoo to wash your hair after rinsing it with warm water.
Keep these hacks in mind next time you have haircare issues due to the winter cold.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
