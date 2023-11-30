Haircare Tips: These 10 Indian Superfoods Can Help Reduce Hair Fall
Here we discuss some Indian superfoods that are easily available and can boost our hair health and help reduce hair fall.
Superfoods refer to nutrient-rich foods that are beneficial for overall health and well-being. While there is no set scientific definition of superfoods, they are generally recognised for their high content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other beneficial compounds.
While superfoods can provide various health benefits, it is important to note that many factors can contribute to hair health and hair fall, including genetics, lifestyle, and overall nutrition. Including superfoods in your diet may support hair health to some extent. Continue reading as we discuss some Indian superfoods that are easily available and can boost our hair health and help reduce hair fall.
10 Indian superfoods that can strengthen hair health and reduce hair fall:
1. Amla (Indian gooseberry)
Amla is rich in vitamin C, which helps in strengthening the hair follicles, thereby reducing hair fall. It also acts as a natural conditioner and prevents premature greying of hair.
2. Curry leaves
Curry leaves are packed with nutrients like iron, zinc, and antioxidants, which are beneficial for hair growth. They help in reducing hair fall by strengthening the hair roots and stimulating hair follicles.
3. Methi (Fenugreek) seeds
Methi seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which are essential for healthy hair growth. They strengthen the hair shafts, prevent breakage, and reduce hair fall.
4. Coconut
Coconut is a superfood for hair as it contains essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Regular application of coconut oil nourishes the hair, prevents dryness, and reduces hair fall.
5. Bhringraj
Bhringraj is known as the "king of herbs" for hair health in Ayurveda. It helps in stimulating hair growth, preventing hair fall, and maintaining the overall health of the hair.
6. Yogurt
Yogurt is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the hair and promote hair growth. It also acts as a natural conditioner and helps in reducing hair fall.
7. Neem
Neem has antifungal and antibacterial properties, which help in treating scalp infections and reducing hair fall. It also stimulates blood circulation in the scalp, promoting hair growth.
8. Shikakai
Shikakai is a natural hair cleanser that strengthens the hair roots and promotes healthy hair growth. It helps in reducing hair fall and adds shine to the hair.
9. Onion
Onion is rich in sulphur, which helps in regenerating hair follicles and reducing hair fall. Applying onion juice on the scalp can strengthen the hair and boost hair growth.
10. Tulsi (Holy Basil)
Tulsi has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help in reducing scalp infections and promoting hair growth. It also improves blood circulation in the scalp, which in turn reduces hair fall.
These superfoods help reduce hair fall and boost hair health by providing essential nutrients, strengthening hair follicles, stimulating hair growth, preventing scalp infections, and nourishing the hair shafts.
Regular consumption or application of these superfoods can improve the overall health and thickness of the hair, making it less prone to breakage and hair fall. Consulting with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian can provide personalised advice for your specific needs and concerns.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
