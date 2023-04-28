Haircare Tips: Add These Vitamin-Rich Foods To Your Diet To Reduce Hair Fall
If you want healthy and luscious locks, remember to make healthy food choices that prioritise nutrient-rich and vitamin-packed foods.
Eating foods rich in vitamins and other nutrients can help improve the health of your hair
A healthy diet plays a pivotal role in maintaining healthy hair. Just like our skin, hair also needs vital nutrients to stay healthy and strong. A balanced diet packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients can help improve hair texture, thickness, and shine.
Similarly, other essential minerals such as iron, zinc, and magnesium also play a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. In this article, we share a list of easily-available foods that are abundant in vitamins and other nutrients. These foods will ensure better hair health.
10 Vitamin-rich foods to boost hair health:
1. Spinach
Spinach is packed with iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, and folate. These nutrients play a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. Iron helps in the transportation of oxygen to the hair follicles while vitamin A and C work together to stimulate the production of sebum. Sebum is a natural oil that moisturises the scalp, keeping hair healthy and nourished.
2. Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a great source of beta-carotene, which, when consumed, is converted into vitamin A. This vitamin promotes hair growth and reduces hair fall by strengthening hair follicles and preventing them from becoming dry and brittle.
3. Salmon
Salmon is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. These fatty acids provide nourishment to the hair follicles, ensuring that they remain healthy and strong, thereby reducing hair fall.
4. Eggs
Eggs are a source of protein, biotin, and vitamin D all of which are essential for healthy hair growth. Protein is necessary for the production of keratin. Keratin is a protein that forms the structure of hair while biotin and vitamin D help increase the hair's elasticity, reducing hair breakage.
5. Berries
Berries are packed with antioxidants, which help protect hair follicles from damage caused by free radicals. This damage can lead to hair fall and other hair-related problems.
6. Nuts
Nuts are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. All these nutrients are essential for healthy hair growth. Some of the best nuts for hair health include almonds, walnuts, and cashews.
7. Avocado
Avocado contains healthy fats that are essential for healthy hair growth. These fats also help improve the absorption of vitamins and minerals, ensuring that the hair follicles receive all the necessary nutrients.
8. Lentils
Lentils are a great source of iron, protein, and biotin. As discussed above, these nutrients play a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. Iron helps in the transportation of oxygen to the hair follicles, while protein and biotin are essential for the production of keratin.
9. Yogurt
Yogurt is abundant in nutrients that are essential for healthy hair growth. Nutrients such as protein, vitamin D, and calcium are found in yogurt. Calcium helps maintain healthy hair follicles, while vitamin D promotes hair growth by stimulating hair follicles.
10. Broccoli
Broccoli is packed with vitamins A and C, which work together to stimulate sebum production, keeping the scalp healthy and nourished. It also contains iron, which helps in the transportation of oxygen to the hair follicles, reducing hair fall.
In conclusion, for healthy hair, it is crucial to consume a well-balanced diet consisting of essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
