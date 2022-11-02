Haircare: Follow These Haircare Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy And Shining Through The Winter Season
In this article, we discuss some of the best haircare tips you must add to your routine to ensure the best health of your hair through the winter season.
Haircare: Oil your hair regularly to avoid dryness
The cold and dry winter season often makes our hair dry and frizzy. It might aesthetically as well as health-wise affect the health of our hair. Taking proper care of your hair through the winter season is essential to ensure your hair stays healthy and beautiful throughout.
Follow these haircare tips to ensure your hair is healthy and beautiful through winter:
1. Avoid over-washing your hair
For your hair to survive the winter, it needs its natural oils. Regardless of how much conditioner or oil you use, the more you wash it off, the drier it becomes. During the winter, try to space out your washes more frequently. You can maintain the health of your mane by using gentle products like onion shampoo.
2. Do not wash your hair in hot water
Even if a hot steamy shower sounds appealing in the freezing cold, your hair will not benefit from this. The drastic temperature shift from cool outside to warm inside can disrupt the moisture content of your hair, making it more brittle and susceptible to breaking. Instead, use warm water, and then rinse with some cool water.
3. Use moisturising products
Whatever your hair type may be, be sure to use the products that will best help you take care of your hair during the winter. Choose a shampoo with hydrating, natural elements that will clean and soothe a dry scalp. Avoid skipping your hair conditioner at all costs. Make sure to leave the conditioner in for a few minutes before rinsing. You may also add leave-in conditioner and hair serums to further lock in the moisture.
4. Watch out for dandruff
This season, you might encounter flakes on the scalp that drop to your shoulders. This is dandruff, which is a frequent wintertime ailment. Having a fungal infection or having a dry scalp throughout the winter are two causes of dandruff. Shampoo with active chemicals like salicylic acid, selenium sulphide, zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, or coal tar may be an option for treating dandruff.
5. Cover your hair
Get your hats, hoodies and scarves to keep your hair covered this winter. Cover your hair with a satin or silk scarf first, then add layers of cotton or wool to keep the cold air out. Your best option is silk or satin because wearing cotton or woollen fabrics over your hair might produce friction that can cause split ends and breakage.
6. Oil your hair regularly
In these chilly winter months, massaging your hair and scalp with natural oils on a regular basis, say once or twice a week, will strengthen your hair follicles and nourish your hair roots by moisturising the scalp and encouraging blood flow in the roots of the hair. You can experiment with oils like olive, coconut, argan, almond, or sesame.
7. Don't go outdoors with wet hair
Cold air causes the hair shafts to expand, which increases their risk of breaking and could fade their colour. Always let your hair air dry before going outside in the sun. Give your hair more time to air dry, or, even better, adjust your winter hair care regime to account for this.
8. Stay hydrated
Water is one of the crucial elements of your hair strands. It is crucial to stay hydrated throughout the winter to replace the water that has been lost from your body. To maintain hair that is hydrated and healthy throughout the winter, you should also consume enough water. By being hydrated, you make sure that your hair receives water from the roots to the tips.
Now that you know what haircare tips are helpful in winter, make sure to follow them without fail.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
