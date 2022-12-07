Haircare: Add These Foods To Your Diet To Fight Dandruff In The Winter
Continue reading as we share foods perfect to fight dandruff during winter.
Dandruff is common in winter and can be hard to manage if not treated
Dandruff can be difficult and embarrassing to manage since it causes itchy, white skin flakes on your scalp. Additionally, it could result in other signs including tingling skin and greasy areas on your scalp. However, it's simple to treat and generally common.
Wintertime dandruff is typically followed by a dry, itchy scalp. Dry, chilly air and an overgrowth of the fungus are both to blame for this. What you eat significantly influences your health and even dandruff. Continue reading as we share foods perfect to fight dandruff during winter.
Here are the best foods to prevent and treat dandruff in winter:
1. Sunflower seeds
One of the greatest all-natural treatments for dandruff is sunflower seeds. If you want to see its effects, add it to your diet. These seeds are abundant in a variety of vital elements that support a healthy scalp. They are an excellent source of zinc and vitamin B6, which aid in regulating sebum production. Sunflower seeds can enhance digestion, increase metabolism, and reduce dandruff that is brought on by indigestion.
2. Ginger
The consumption of ginger has numerous advantages. One of them is trying to get rid of the white flakes on your scalp. Some people's gastrointestinal issues may result in dandruff. Ginger helps with digestion, which eliminates dandruff. Additionally, because of its antibacterial and antifungal qualities, it also prevents dandruff.
3. Papaya
Papaya includes papain, an enzyme that helps reduce the buildup of excess oil and chemicals on your scalp, a key contributor to dandruff. As a result, if you're sick of having dandruff issues, we advise including papayas in your diet.
4. Garlic
Allicin, a naturally occurring antifungal component that aids in dandruff treatment, is abundant in garlic. Regular garlic eating or direct application to the scalp helps lessen dandruff. All you have to do is crush three to four garlic cloves and apply them to the scalp. After 15 minutes, rinse.
5. Chickpeas
Chickpeas also aid in the fight against dandruff since they include zinc and vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), two minerals that are crucial in the fight against dandruff. Applying the paste on your scalp in place of eating it can also be beneficial. Simply combine chickpea flour, curd, and water to produce a paste, then apply it to your scalp. Rinse it after a while.
6. Eggs
Zinc and biotin are both abundant in eggs. These nutrients are found in foods that support the health of our hair and scalp. Sebum is expelled by our scalp. Sebum is a natural oil that the body produces to help shield our scalp from harm. Eating foods high in zinc and biotin can prevent dandruff, which is another condition brought on by excess sebum.
7. Poultry
Consuming a diet high in protein is also essential if you want to keep your scalp healthy and lessen dandruff. In actuality, a low-protein diet can contribute to a variety of additional hair issues, including hair fall, etc. Chicken and other poultry products are excellent sources of protein.
Incorporate these foods into your winter diet for a healthy and nourished scalp.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
