Hair Dyes: Types, Side Effects And Safer Alternatives
Dyeing your hair can be one of the coolest things to do. But dyeing hair should be done cautiously as over processing of it can be harmful to the health of your hair and have adverse effects on your body too. Here is everything you need to know about hair dyes and their safer alternatives.
Permanent hair dyes contain the strongest type of chemicals out of all the types of hair dyes
HIGHLIGHTS
- Permanent hair dyes has highest concentration of peroxide
- Ammonia free hair dyes are less damaging
- Hair dyes can cause eye irritation and even conjunctivitis
1. Permanent hair dyes
Permanent hair dyes contain the strongest type of chemicals out of all the types of hair dyes. It has the highest concentration of peroxide and opens the hair shaft to get the color deeper into the hair which can cause severe hair damage. It lasts for about 8 to 10 weeks.
2. Semi-permanent hair dyes
These last for about 6 weeks. They don't alter the natural hair shade but they can be damaging as they are comparatively temporary and need to be continuously reapplied. But they are a better option than permanent hair dyes as they colour the hair without opening the hair shaft. They deposit the colour on the cuticles of the hair shaft and contain lesser amount of peroxide than permanent hair dyes.
3. Temporary hair dyes
If you want to experiment different hair colours, the best option to go with are the temporary hair dyes. The colour is only on the surface of your hair and fades away with the next washing of your hair.
4. Bleaching
It is good for lightening your natural hair colour. It removes the hair colour from your hair by the process of oxidation. Too much of bleaching can cause the hair colour to appear yellowish.
Ammonia free hair dyes are composed of monoethanoloamine . This is less damaging than ammonia but the excessive use of it can still cause hair damage.
Side effects of using hair dyes:
1. Over exposure
Permanent hair dyes contain ammonia and peroxide. Peroxide strips away the natural colour of hair and thus exposing your hair to these chemicals regularly can cause your hair to lose lustre, break easily and even lead to eventual hair fall.
2. Allergic reactions
Dyes contains paraphenyldiamine which is an allergen. By this, people who have dermatitis can have severe reaction. People with eczema and psoriasis should avoid hair dyes. Not only this, but can also cause itching, skin irritation, redness and swelling.
3. Effect on Pregnancy
Colouring hair can prove to be fatal for the unborn infant of pregnant women as it may cause malignancy.
4. Asthma
Hair dyes contain persulfates which can aggravate asthma. Continuous inhalation of the chemicals can cause coughing, lung inflammation and even asthma attacks.
Alternatives to hair dyes:
1. Henna
It adds a reddish, burgundy highlight to hair. It also naturally conditions your hair and makes it softer. With regular use of henna, your hair can acquire its colour permanently.TO apply, make a paste out of henna powder and water and apply this to your hair. Let it settle for a couple of hours and then wash your hair.
2. Lemon and Honey
If you want to lighten the colour of your hair, lemon and honey can do the job. Mix equal parts of lemon and honey and then apply it to your hair. Blow-dry your hair and then wash it. Repeat this couple of times to get visible results.
3. Coffee
Coffee can help you make your hair appear darker. Pour the brewed coffee through your hair as a final rinse and let it air-dry. The colour will wash out the next time you wash your hair.
4. Beet and Carrot Juice
A beet and carrot juice treatment adds red undertone to your hair. Mix 3 parts of beet juice to 1 part of carrot juice and saturate your hair with the mixture. Let it sit for about an hour and then rinse it out with shampoo.
5. Black Walnuts
It is a great way to darken and enrich your hair and hide the grey hair. Peel the black walnut husks and boil them in water, reduce the heat and then simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Let it cool and add it to oil of your choice and apply it to your hair and then rinse in about half an hour.
