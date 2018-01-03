ASK OUR EXPERTS

Hair Dyes: Types, Side Effects And Safer Alternatives

Hair Dyes: Types, Side Effects And Safer Alternatives

Dyeing your hair can be one of the coolest things to do. But dyeing hair should be done cautiously as over processing of it can be harmful to the health of your hair and have adverse effects on your body too. Here is everything you need to know about hair dyes and their safer alternatives.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 3, 2018 05:46 IST
4-Min Read
Permanent hair dyes contain the strongest type of chemicals out of all the types of hair dyes

Dyeing your hair can be one of the coolest things to do. If you want to change your style and your look, the first thing the mind goes to, is changing the way your hair is. This change in hair colour can be just for the night, to highlight that blue dress you want to wear for the night, highlighted by your hair streaks that you coloured just for the night and the next day you can go for red or whatever you please and so on and so forth. Or if you don't like the way your hair is black or blonde, you can go for a permanent brown look. But dyeing hair should be done cautiously as over processing of it can be harmful to the health of your hair and have adverse effects on your body too. Here, we have compiled a complete guide of hair dyes, its types, side effects and natural alternatives that can come into use for you if you are planning to dye your hair.
rainbow hair

Photo Credit: iStock

Types of hair dyes:

1. Permanent hair dyes

Permanent hair dyes contain the strongest type of chemicals out of all the types of hair dyes. It has the highest concentration of peroxide and opens the hair shaft to get the color deeper into the hair which can cause severe hair damage. It lasts for about 8 to 10 weeks.

2. Semi-permanent hair dyes

These last for about 6 weeks. They don't alter the natural hair shade but they can be damaging as they are comparatively temporary and need to be continuously reapplied. But they are a better option than permanent hair dyes as they colour the hair without opening the hair shaft. They deposit the colour on the cuticles of the hair shaft and contain lesser amount of peroxide than permanent hair dyes.

3. Temporary hair dyes

If you want to experiment different hair colours, the best option to go with are the temporary hair dyes. The colour is only on the surface of your hair and fades away with the next washing of your hair.

4. Bleaching

It is good for lightening your natural hair colour. It removes the hair colour from your hair by the process of oxidation. Too much of bleaching can cause the hair colour to appear yellowish.
 

bleached hair

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Ammonia free hair dyes

Ammonia free hair dyes are composed of monoethanoloamine . This is less damaging than ammonia but the excessive use of it can still cause hair damage.

Side effects of using hair dyes:

1. Over exposure

Permanent hair dyes contain ammonia and peroxide. Peroxide strips away the natural colour of hair and thus exposing your hair to these chemicals regularly can cause your hair to lose lustre, break easily and even lead to eventual hair fall.

2. Allergic reactions

Dyes contains paraphenyldiamine which is an allergen. By this, people who have dermatitis can have severe reaction. People with eczema and psoriasis should avoid hair dyes. Not only this, but can also cause itching, skin irritation, redness and swelling.

3. Effect on Pregnancy

Colouring hair can prove to be fatal for the unborn infant of pregnant women as it may cause malignancy.

4. Asthma

Hair dyes contain persulfates which can aggravate asthma. Continuous inhalation of the chemicals can cause coughing, lung inflammation and even asthma attacks.

Alternatives to hair dyes:

1. Henna

It adds a reddish, burgundy highlight to hair. It also naturally conditions your hair and makes it softer. With regular use of henna, your hair can acquire its colour permanently.TO apply, make a paste out of henna powder and water and apply this to your hair. Let it settle for a couple of hours and then wash your hair.

2. Lemon and Honey

If you want to lighten the colour of your hair, lemon and honey can do the job. Mix equal parts of lemon and honey and then apply it to your hair. Blow-dry your hair and then wash it. Repeat this couple of times to get visible results.

3. Coffee

Coffee can help you make your hair appear darker. Pour the brewed coffee through your hair as a final rinse and let it air-dry. The colour will wash out the next time you wash your hair.
 

brown hair

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Beet and Carrot Juice

A beet and carrot juice treatment adds red undertone to your hair. Mix 3 parts of beet juice to 1 part of carrot juice and saturate your hair with the mixture. Let it sit for about an hour and then rinse it out with shampoo.

5. Black Walnuts

It is a great way to darken and enrich your hair and hide the grey hair. Peel the black walnut husks and boil them in water, reduce the heat and then simmer for 15 to 20 minutes. Let it cool and add it to oil of your choice and apply it to your hair and then rinse in about half an hour.



