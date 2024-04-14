Hair Care Tips: Know The Signs And Symptoms Of An Unhealthy Scalp
Dandruff is one of the most prevalent scalp issues
The thickness of our scalp is intricately connected to the growth of our hair. As we get older, the protective function weakens, leading to thinner skin due to slower multiplication of skin cells. Consequently, there is a slight drop in surface temperature, a reduction in both hair diameter and density, and a finer texture of the hair. Eventually, pigmentation also begins to decline. In summary, the scalp experiences a loss of vitality, evident in the development of grey hair and a decrease in hair growth.
What is a microbiome and what role does it play in scalp health?
It's fascinating to learn that the human body contains a greater number of microbial cells than human cells, although human cells prevail in terms of mass. As our understanding of microbiomes deepens through research, we increasingly recognise their significant impact. A prime example is the influence of the skin microbiome on the condition of our skin. Disrupting this microbiome can result in issues like skin irritation, inflammation, or dermatitis. Therefore, the microbiome plays a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of our skin barrier. Interestingly, a disrupted scalp barrier often manifests as dandruff, making an anti-dandruff product, the world's top-selling type of shampoo.
What are the symptoms of an unhealthy scalp?
Factors such as stress, pollution, poor diet, and residue from hair products can contribute to an unbalanced scalp. Therefore, it is essential to cleanse the scalp using nourishing ingredients that are gentle on the skin. Keep an eye out for key symptoms of an unhealthy scalp, including itchiness, irritation, and the feeling of dryness. Unhealthy scalp conditions are also associated with rough hair, diminished shine, and hair breakage. Dandruff is one of the most prevalent scalp issues, affecting over half of the global population at some point in their lives. Characterised by itchy, dry, and flaky skin, dandruff is primarily caused by a fungus known as Malassezia globosa.
Ways to get a healthy scalp:
Rob Smith, Senior Principal Hair Care Scientist, Dyson shares some tips for maintaining a healthy scalp.
Avoid oxidative stress: This refers to the imbalance between the generation of free radicals and the body's antioxidant defences. It is evident in conditions such as dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and ultimately, alopecia. Oxidative stress commonly results from factors like pollution, microbes, UV radiation, and even certain cosmetic products. Opting for hair care treatments enriched with antioxidants is beneficial for maintaining a clean scalp and hair, while reducing the impact of oxidative stress. Additionally, products containing active agents can effectively manage and address scalp issues by reducing microbial activity, minimizing oxidative stress, and controlling the levels of the Malassezia fungus.
Treat your hair with care during shampooing: Regularly cleanse, tone, and exfoliate your hair, but do gently. Massage the hair care solution into your scalp to enhance blood circulation, prevent inflammation, and eliminate excess or dead skin cells.
Eat healthily: A balanced & healthy diet can really help ensure your body has all the nutrients and building blocks to grow great skin & hair. The antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables can help maintain healthier skin by reducing oxidative damage.
(Rob Smith is a Senior Principal Hair Care Scientist at Dyson)
