Hair Care: Know What Leads To Hair Fall And How To Deal With It
Hair fall is a common issue faced by many these days. There are several common factors that can lead to hair fall. Here are some of these.
Unhealthy diet and lifestyle can trigger hair fall
Hair loss can affect your scalp and body too. The majority of baldness cases could be the result of heredity, hormonal changes, medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome in women, or a normal part of ageing. Hair fall can affect both men and women, but it's more common in males than females. Male pattern shows a characteristic M shape that the hairline recedes in the frontal area and in the vertex as well. In females thinning occurs on the top and the crown of the head
Androgenic alopecia can happen due to numerous factors that include genetic and environmental factors. Androgen hormone specifically Dihidrotestosterone (DHT) plays important role in male sexual development and puberty, also in both male and female sexual drive regulation of hair growth etc. Increased levels of androgen in the follicle will reduce the hair cycle which will result in thin hair strands, shorter hair and delayed replacement of shed hair, so the baldness appears.
Thinning on top of the head is one of the initial signs. This is the most common type of hair loss. Circular or patchy bald spots your skin may become itchy or painful before the hair falls out. Sudden loosening of hair a physical or emotional shock can cause hair to loosen. Handfuls of hair may come out when washing your hair or even after combing. This type of hair loss usually causes overall hair thinning but is temporary. Full-body hair loss may be due to medical conditions and treatments like chemotherapy and usually grows back.
Everyone typically loses 50 to 100 hairs a day. This isn't noticeable because new hair grow at the same time. Baldness appears when new hair doesn't replace the hair that has fallen out.
There are few factors that can increase your risk of hair loss. A family history of balding on your mother's or father's side, age, significant weight loss, certain medical conditions, such as diabetes and lupus, stress, poor nutrition and nowadays post covid syndrome can increase the chances of hair fall.
Prevention-
Diet modification: Avoid red meat, fried food items, sugar, fast food and aerated beverages. You should also strictly avoid smoking.
Include steamed sprouts, green salads without dressing, green beans, nuts and all kinds of dals. Eat a well-balanced diet to provide all essential nutrients to your scalp and hair.
You should choose hair care products that suit your scalp and hair. Check with your dermatologist if you experience more than normal hair fall.
(Dr Akber Aimer is Director of Aesthetic Medicine at Maya Medi Spa)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.