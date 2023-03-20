Gut: These Healthy Lifestyle Practices Could Help Improve Your Gut Health
Our lifestyle choices can influence the health of our gut.
Poor lifestyle choices could lead to gut issues
The balance of bacteria that reside in the digestive tract is referred to as gut health. Immunity, physical and mental health, and other factors depend on maintaining the proper balance of these microbes in the gut. Through this article, we will share tips that might help improve your gut health.
Make these lifestyle changes today for a better gut:
1. Maintain good oral health
Regularly floss and brush your teeth. Although it may not seem like having routine dental cleanings and exams is necessary for a healthy microbiome, studies have shown that bacteria from the mouth can enter the stomach and create issues. By taking care of your teeth, you can prevent the bad microbiome from taking over the good microbiome in your stomach.
2. Manage your stress levels
The stomach could be among the first parts of the body to experience the impacts of stress or worry. Under times of stress, the body's sympathetic nervous system is more active. Moreover, it slows down digestion, preventing the need to use blood for digestion. Instead, your body directs its energy to your muscles and heart to induce a fight-or-flight response. Slower digestion could lead to digestive tract issues, such as an increase in stomach acids that could bring on heartburn, motion sickness, and bloating.
3. Reduce sugar intake
Many foods include simple carbohydrates like fructose and glucose, but consuming too much of these can disrupt the gut microbiota. Less sugar can help if you're wondering how to get rid of unwanted bacteria in the gut. High sugar content is common in soft beverages, processed foods, takeout, and restaurant food because it enhances flavour and masks subpar components.
4. Drink in moderation
Alcohol has an impact on the intestinal barrier and can even slow down how quickly food is expelled from the body. In addition to causing unpleasant side effects including constipation, diarrhoea, and bloating, alcohol can also increase the number of harmful bacteria. Simply, cutting back on alcohol is generally beneficial for your health.
5. Eat a diverse diet
Your intestines are home to hundreds of different kinds of bacteria, each of which has a unique function in maintaining health and differing nutritional requirements. Generally speaking, a diversified microbiome is considered a healthy one. This is due to the fact that more bacterial species may result in more positive effects on your health. A diversified microbiome might result from a diet that includes a variety of food kinds.
6. Fix your sleep schedule
Your stomach and brain communicate with each other using nerves and chemicals, and their exchanges can affect your mood and sleep patterns. The circadian rhythm, often known as your "biological clock," is an internal timer. It controls critical processes like digestion and sleeps on a round-the-clock schedule. Our gut microbes likewise stick to a schedule, but if you don't get enough sleep, your digestion and microbiome may be affected.
7. Exercising
Those who lead sedentary lives have less diversified microbiomes, according to research. Hence, enhancing gut health involves a variety of lifestyle choices in addition to what you eat in your body. All forms of exercise count; just aim for 150 minutes per week coupled with some strength training.
Follow these tips to boost your gut and overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.