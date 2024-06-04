Gut Health: These 3 Summer Foods Can Help Ensure Healthy Digestion
Several summer foods can help keep the gut healthy. Adding these to your diet can reduce the likelihood of developing gut-related issues as well as keep you cool.
Yogurt is one of the best sources of probiotics
The scorching heat can negatively affect your overall health including your digestive system. Digestive issues are quite common during the summer season, mainly due to dehydration and excessive body heat. The digestion process also slows down in summer. As a result constipation, vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, acid reflux and food pensioning become more common.
Therefore, it is of utmost importance to eat right to promote healthy digestion. Several summer foods can help keep the gut healthy. Adding these to your diet can reduce the likelihood of developing gut-related issues as well as keep you cool. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few simple foods that can help keep your gut happy and healthy this summer. Let's take a look at these.
Foods to keep gut healthy in summer
"Summer's heat can take a toll on your digestive system, but you can stay ahead with these essential tips!" Lovneet mentioned in the caption of the video.
1. Yogurt:
Yogurt is one of the best sources of probiotics. It helps maintain gut flora by promoting the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Having yogurt on a regular basis in summer helps boost digestion and can also keep you cool this summer.
2. Mint leaves:
Mint leaves can help add a strong to foods and drinks. These leaves also contain cooling properties that can help soothe the stomach. Consuming mint leaves in summer can help alleviate symptoms like bloating and gas which are quite common due to excessive heat.
3. Green mango:
The summer special green mangoes are a tangy treat that you cannot afford to miss. They are rich in fibre, promoting healthy bowel movements and preventing constipation.
According to the nutritionist, green mangoes can also stimulate digestive acids and release bile juice to break down food.
Add these foods to your diet this summer and keep your digestion healthy.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
