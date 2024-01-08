Gut: 10 Foods To Fight Constipation In Winter
Below we share a list of foods that can help cure constipation in winter.
Constipation occurs when there is an improper functioning of the digestive system
Constipation is a common digestive problem characterised by difficulty in passing stools, hard or dry stools, and infrequent bowel movements. It occurs when there is a delay or improper functioning of the digestive system that leads to the reduced movement of waste through the colon. Lack of physical activity can cause constipation in winter. Keep reading as we share a list of foods to help overcome it.
10 Food to help cure constipation in winter:
1. Fibre-rich foods
Foods high in fibre help add bulk to the stool, promoting regular bowel movements. They also soften the stool and make it easier to pass. Consuming these foods in winter is ideal because our body tends to require more energy to stay warm, which may slow down digestion and increase the risk of constipation. Examples include whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables.
2. Prunes
Prunes are a natural laxative due to their high fibre and sorbitol content. Sorbitol acts as a mild osmotic laxative, drawing water into the intestines and promoting bowel movements. Eating prunes in winter can help combat the slowed digestion and dehydration that can occur due to cold weather.
3. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are packed with fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. They help regulate bowel movements by promoting healthy digestion and preventing constipation. Consuming flaxseeds in winter can assist in keeping the digestive system functioning properly despite the colder temperatures.
4. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are known for their high fibre content and ability to absorb water, thereby softening the stool and preventing constipation. Including chia seeds in your winter diet can help maintain regularity in bowel movements.
5. Ginger
Ginger has long been used as a natural remedy for digestive issues, including constipation. It helps stimulate bowel movements, relaxes the intestinal muscles, and aids in digestion. Consuming ginger in winter can help counteract any sluggishness in the digestive system caused by colder weather.
6. Warm liquids
Drinking warm liquids like herbal teas, warm water with lemon or honey, and vegetable soup can promote healthy bowel movements. Warm liquids stimulate the intestines and help soften the stool, making it easier to pass. Having warm liquids in winter can provide additional warmth to the body and maintain proper hydration.
7. Yogurt
Yogurt contains probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that promote a healthy gut. They can improve digestion and regulate bowel movements. Including yogurt in your winter diet can help maintain a healthy gut flora and prevent constipation.
8. Dried fruits
Dried fruits like figs, raisins, and apricots are rich in fibre and act as natural laxatives. They also contain natural sugars, which can act as mild osmotic laxatives, helping to soften the stool and promote regular bowel movements. Consuming dried fruits in winter can counterbalance any dehydration issues caused by the cold weather.
9. Leafy greens
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in fibre and contain magnesium. Magnesium helps regulate muscle contractions in the intestines, promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. Including leafy greens in your winter diet can provide essential nutrients and keep the digestive system functioning properly.
10. Warm oatmeal
Oatmeal is a great source of soluble fibre, which helps soften the stool and regulate bowel movements. Eating warm oatmeal in winter can provide a nourishing, fibre-rich breakfast option to support healthy digestion and prevent constipation.
Incorporate these foods to your diet to cure constipation for better health this winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
