Get Rid Of Body Pain With These Amazing Home Remedies
That feeling when you cannot work on anything at all and feel the need to just pop a pill and get instant relief. Thankfully, there are simple home remedies for body pain relief which will be helpful not just for instant relief, but will also help you in the long run.
Simple home remedies for body pain
HIGHLIGHTS
- The simplest and most effective ways to treat body pain
- Bananas are rich in potassium, our body's need for stronger muscles
- Ginger compress can help in relieving body pain
Have you experienced an excruciating and mind-numbing body pain? That feeling when you cannot work on anything at all and feel the need to just pop a pill and get instant relief, no term to describe how disturbing it can be. Just imagine how distracting it can become if this pain pays regular visits! Taking tablets and pills can land you with side-effects and even addiction. Thankfully, there are simple home remedies for body pain relief which will be helpful not just for instant relief, but will also help you in the long run.
We have lined up the simplest and most effective ways to treat body pain. Scroll down to find the recipe of pain relief:
1. Apple cider vinegar
A nice bubble bath is fun, right? How about a nice warm bath of soaking yourself in warm water and relaxing, and the only difference would be replacing the bubbles with 2 cups of apple cider vinegar. It is known for soothing body pain very effectively. Surely it will relax you from the pain.
2. Ginger
But who has the time to take a bath each time one feels pain. Here's a solution, have a cup of ginger tea. Or you can grate some ginger, wrap tightly in a cotton cloth heated in water for about a minute, cool it down and apply it on the affected areas for 15 minutes. Application of this compress for two or three days will help in treating body pain.
3. Cinnamon
For people suffering from joint pains, 2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder in a warm glass of milk combined with 1 tablespoon of honey is a remedy for the pain. This home remedy for body pain is known for its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
4. Mustard oil
This oil is known for loosening up muscles and improving circulation and treating body pain. For this remedy, heat up four tablespoons of mustard oil and add 10 chopped garlic cloves to it. Now heat this up and bring to room temperature so that all juices in garlic ooze out. Now strain it and apply on the affected area. Doing this for 3 to 4 times a day shows results.
5. Banana
Eat bananas every morning or prepare a nice cool banana shake to kick out all the body pain from your life. Bananas are rich in potassium and that is our body's need for stronger muscles.
The above are known and effective home remedies for body pain, if that pain is paying regular visits to your, it is time to use these remedies and kick them out of your life.