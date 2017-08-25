ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  Stick To A Healthy Diet This Ganesh Chaturthi

Stick To A Healthy Diet This Ganesh Chaturthi

Make sure you do not starve yourself while fasting. In case you are not allowed to consume any food or drink during the fast, eat properly before the fast commences and after it is over.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 25, 2017 09:55 IST
2-Min Read
Stay healthy this Ganesh Chaturthi!

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important Hindu festivals
  2. Consuming ample amount of water will keep you refreshed and hydrated
  3. It's good to consume sweets judiciously while fasting
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated throughout India with great enthusiasm. This day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesh, the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesh is the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. A lot of preparation is required to be made throughout the day and while this is clearly a fun time, we tend to skip meals and often forget to take care of our health. But this Ganesh Chaturthi, here's how you can keep yourself healthy and refreshed.

1. Say no to deep fried foods

Avoid consumption of deep fried foods prior to fasting. It is not only unhealthy, but can also lead to acidity. These food items will also make you excessively thirsty in comparison to other healthy food items. Hence, such snacks are best to avoid. 
2. Avoid intake of sweets in large quantities

It's good to consume sweets judiciously while fasting; it helps in maintaining your blood sugar levels and also provides you with enough energy to stay throughout the day. But intake of sweets in large quantities should be avoided as it may increase the sugar levels abnormally and even lead to obesity and diabetes. 


3. Don't starve yourself

Make sure you do not starve yourself while fasting. In case you are not allowed to consume any food or drink during the fast, eat properly before the fast commences and after it is over. Your body requires energy and staying hungry will just be harmful and make you feel weak. 

4. Water Consumption

Water consumption is very essential. One definitely gets stressed and exhausted with all the work that needs to be done for having an ultimate celebration. Consuming ample amount of water will keep you refreshed and hydrated. 
ganesh chaturthi

Photo Credit: iStock


5. Fruits and juices

Consume lots of fresh fruits and juices to refill your body with the necessary vitamins, minerals, fibres and antioxidants to boost your nutrition quotient. 
ganesh chaturthi

Photo Credit: iStock



