Stick To A Healthy Diet This Ganesh Chaturthi
Make sure you do not starve yourself while fasting. In case you are not allowed to consume any food or drink during the fast, eat properly before the fast commences and after it is over.
1. Say no to deep fried foods
Avoid consumption of deep fried foods prior to fasting. It is not only unhealthy, but can also lead to acidity. These food items will also make you excessively thirsty in comparison to other healthy food items. Hence, such snacks are best to avoid.
2. Avoid intake of sweets in large quantities
It's good to consume sweets judiciously while fasting; it helps in maintaining your blood sugar levels and also provides you with enough energy to stay throughout the day. But intake of sweets in large quantities should be avoided as it may increase the sugar levels abnormally and even lead to obesity and diabetes.
3. Don't starve yourself
Make sure you do not starve yourself while fasting. In case you are not allowed to consume any food or drink during the fast, eat properly before the fast commences and after it is over. Your body requires energy and staying hungry will just be harmful and make you feel weak.
4. Water Consumption
Water consumption is very essential. One definitely gets stressed and exhausted with all the work that needs to be done for having an ultimate celebration. Consuming ample amount of water will keep you refreshed and hydrated.
5. Fruits and juices
Consume lots of fresh fruits and juices to refill your body with the necessary vitamins, minerals, fibres and antioxidants to boost your nutrition quotient.
