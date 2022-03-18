ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Worried About Skincare During Holi? Follow These Tips By Dr Jaishree Sharad

Worried About Skincare During Holi? Follow These Tips By Dr Jaishree Sharad

Holi 2022: These expert tips can help you easily remove colours from your skin and hair.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 18, 2022 09:55 IST
4-Min Read
Worried About Skincare During Holi? Follow These Tips By Dr Jaishree Sharad

Holi 2022: Holi colours cause the skin to dry, so apply a water resistant sunscreen on exposed skin

While we enjoy playing Holi, we are also worried about our skin and hair. Some of us are so scared of the potential harm to our skin due to chemical-based colours that we altogether avoid the festival of colours. But by hiding inside our homes, we can lose out on all the fun. These fears are understandable but dermatologist Jaishree Sharad has shared a few tips that can help us reduce the impacts of chemicals on our skin. In an Instagram post, Dr Sharad lists out the skincare routine that we should follow in advance and during Holi, in order to enjoy the festival without much worry.

First the treatments that are to be done in advance:

1. Do not go for parlour treatments, lasers and peels very close to Holi.
2. Avoid using active agents like retinol, alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), or beta hydroxy acid (BHA) and the products containing them at least 3 days before Holi.
3. Holi colours cause the skin to dry later. Apply a water resistant sunscreen on exposed skin, such as vaseline. Apply it on the elbows, knees, ankles, soles, and nails. Paint the nails with a dark colour.


RELATED STORIES
related

Hyperpigmentation On The Back, Shoulders And Upper Arms: Dr Jaishree Sharad Outlines The Causes And Treatments

Dr Jaishree Sharad regularly shares suggestions and treatments for various skin-related issues.

related

Skincare Tips Before, During And After A Workout Session: Expert Do's And Dont

Through an Instagram video, Dr Jaishree Sharad shares her best tips on keeping the skin healthy before, during and after a workout.

The things that you need to do while playing Holi:

1. Use natural and organic colours. Colours made from flowers and vegetables like beetroot are the safest.
2. Wear clothes that cover most of the body and apply a barrier cream and sunscreen on those that are exposed just before playing Holi.
3. Similarly, for hair, use oils to create a layer. Also, tie your hair into a bun or ponytail to prevent the colour from harming the roots.
4. Do not rub the skin vigorously with soaps, etc. to wipe the colours from your face. Instead, opt for a cleanser and use warm water and moisturising soap. You can also use baby oil, vinegar, mustard oil, curd, soapnut (reetha) extract to remove the colours.
5. Use plenty of conditioner after shampoo.
6. For irritated skin or minor rashes, apply a mixture of calamine lotion with a few drops of mometasone lotion. Apply an ice pack on the irritated skin.
7. Those who have acne should wash their face with cetaphil cleanser and apply an antibiotic gel like clindamycin.

Here's Dr Jaishree Sharad's Instagram post:

Try the tips she shared and enjoy Holi to the fullest.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Men And Women In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases