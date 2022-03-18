Worried About Skincare During Holi? Follow These Tips By Dr Jaishree Sharad
While we enjoy playing Holi, we are also worried about our skin and hair. Some of us are so scared of the potential harm to our skin due to chemical-based colours that we altogether avoid the festival of colours. But by hiding inside our homes, we can lose out on all the fun. These fears are understandable but dermatologist Jaishree Sharad has shared a few tips that can help us reduce the impacts of chemicals on our skin. In an Instagram post, Dr Sharad lists out the skincare routine that we should follow in advance and during Holi, in order to enjoy the festival without much worry.
First the treatments that are to be done in advance:
1. Do not go for parlour treatments, lasers and peels very close to Holi.
2. Avoid using active agents like retinol, alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), or beta hydroxy acid (BHA) and the products containing them at least 3 days before Holi.
3. Holi colours cause the skin to dry later. Apply a water resistant sunscreen on exposed skin, such as vaseline. Apply it on the elbows, knees, ankles, soles, and nails. Paint the nails with a dark colour.
The things that you need to do while playing Holi:
1. Use natural and organic colours. Colours made from flowers and vegetables like beetroot are the safest.
2. Wear clothes that cover most of the body and apply a barrier cream and sunscreen on those that are exposed just before playing Holi.
3. Similarly, for hair, use oils to create a layer. Also, tie your hair into a bun or ponytail to prevent the colour from harming the roots.
4. Do not rub the skin vigorously with soaps, etc. to wipe the colours from your face. Instead, opt for a cleanser and use warm water and moisturising soap. You can also use baby oil, vinegar, mustard oil, curd, soapnut (reetha) extract to remove the colours.
5. Use plenty of conditioner after shampoo.
6. For irritated skin or minor rashes, apply a mixture of calamine lotion with a few drops of mometasone lotion. Apply an ice pack on the irritated skin.
7. Those who have acne should wash their face with cetaphil cleanser and apply an antibiotic gel like clindamycin.
Try the tips she shared and enjoy Holi to the fullest.
