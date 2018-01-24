5 Reasons Why You Must Pee After Sex
Peeing after sex is important, we'll tell you why.
Peeing after sex, is it really important? Well, very! No one feels like leaving the bed right after sex but just for the sake of a few intimate moments with your partner in the bed, you can't risk your health. And it's more important for women because the urethra is shorter and bacteria can travel up there faster. You may not necessarily catch an infection right after sex, however, adapting this hygiene ritual is important just to keep you on the safer side. If you are still confused as to why peeing after sex is important, we'll give you good reasons for it.
Here's a list of the top 5 reasons why peeing after sex is important. Take a look.
1. Sex can introduce bacteria in your body
When you engage in intercourse, bacteria can enter your body through the penis, fingers or the mouth. Now these bacteria may not necessarily be external bacteria, it can also be fecal matter. The female urethra is shorter due to which the bacteria can easily travel up to the bladder. Ensure that you change the condom when shifting from vaginal to anal sex.
2. Risk of UTIs
Urinary Tract Infections can be painful, very painful. And this condition is more common in sexually active women. So if you are confused as to why it occurs every time you have sex, know that it is because you are not peeing after sex.
3. Urine eliminates the bacteria
Urinating dislodges bacteria before it becomes a full-fledged infection. It helps in keeping your urinary tract clean and free from all sorts of bacteria.
4. It is kind of mandatory for women
The need to pee after sex happens itself. Women don't need to force it. This is due to the stimulation of the G-spot. Don't feel lazy at that time, go and relieve yourself. And if you do not feel the need to pee after sex, it is probably because you are hydrating yourself well.
5. Not peeing after 30 minutes of sex risk you with infections
You don't need to jump out of bed as soon as you are done. You can wait for some time, but not more than 30 minutes. At the end of the day, you are better off safe than sorry!
