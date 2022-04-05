ASK OUR EXPERTS

Can Diet Influence Fertility? Make These Food Choices To Take Care Of Your Reproductive Health

Can Diet Influence Fertility? Make These Food Choices To Take Care Of Your Reproductive Health

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra listed a few foods that can improve reproductive health
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 5, 2022 12:38 IST
4-Min Read
Can Diet Influence Fertility? Make These Food Choices To Take Care Of Your Reproductive Health

A healthy diet plan can go a long way in improving reproductive health

Your lifestyle plays a major role in keeping you healthy and away from various ailments. Poor lifestyle habits lead to various diseases and, at times, may also increase the risk of infertility in women. So, how can you improve your reproductive health? One way of doing it is by making a few additions or changes to your diet. A healthy diet plan can go a long way in improving reproductive health. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shared a Reels on Instagram where she listed the various foods that you must include in your diet to improve your fertility and increase the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy.

1) Chia seeds: One of the most important characteristics of chia seeds is their high content of omega-3 fatty acids.

2) Sunflower seeds: Sunflower seeds contain polyunsaturated fat and monounsaturated fat that are beneficial for health.


3) Walnuts: Dry fruits like walnuts are always beneficial for one's health. Consuming them daily helps in keeping us healthy.

4) Olives: These are packed with antioxidants and rich in vitamin E.

5) Fatty fish: These have a high amount of good fats and must be included in the diet.

6) Yolk: The egg yolk is considered to be highly nutritious.

Pooja stated that these foods have good fats and they also help you improve your hormones.

The high fibre foods you must savour include:

1) Fruits: It is important to consume various seasonal fruits because they are fibrous and good for health.

2) Vegetables: Many vegetables are loaded with fibres that boost digestion.

3) Whole grains: These are highly nutritious and good for your health.

Then Pooja also listed a few probiotics foods:

1) Yogurt: This is one of the best examples of probiotics.

2) Buttermilk: One must have this every day.

3) Tempeh: This is a traditional Indonesian meal made from fermented soybeans. It supports gut health and is a rich source of protein and antioxidants.

4) Sauerkraut: A fermented food made from cabbage, it has immune-boosting properties.

5) Kimchi: Kimchi refers to a variety of salted, seasoned, and fermented vegetables. Just like curd, even this is an excellent example of probiotics.

Pooja also mentioned that accompaniments like papads, chutneys, and pickles contain a whole lot of micronutrients.

What must you stay away from?

1) Cigarettes

2) Alcohol

3) Excess caffeine and the chemically processed foods

Pooja also advised her followers to exercise regularly, get proper sleep and lead a stress-free life.

Here's her post:

Make sure you make these nutritional choices and take care of your reproductive health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

