Food Alternatives For People With Gluten Allergy
In this article, we discuss what causes a gluten allergy. Along with, food alternatives for people with a gluten allergy.
What is a gluten allergy?
A gluten allergy occurs when your body is unable to digest gluten. Gluten is a type of protein found in high carb foods such as wheat, rye and barley. Gluten is often obtained to extract protein, flavour and texture, which is later used to enhance other food products. It has binding qualities and hence may be used to give more shape and hold to processed food products.
Gluten is ideally broken down in the body through digestive enzymes in our body. The enzyme responsible to break protein is protease. However, it might not break down gluten completely. This further enters the small intestine, an average human might have no trouble from undigested gluten. However, some people might experience severe autoimmune responses and as a result, might face various allergic reactions. Hence exhibiting the symptoms of a gluten allergy.
Symptoms
- Diarrhoea
- Stomach ache
- Nausea
- Bloating
- Constipation
- Skin rashes
Foods to avoid
As discussed above, gluten is mostly found in wheat, rye, and barley and is also used as a binding agent. Hence, any food products made from these can cause an allergic reaction. Many processed foods contain processed gluten:
- Bread
- Cakes and other confectionaries
- Breakfast cereals
- Pasta and noodles
- Gravies and sauces
- Chips
- Soups
Alternatives for gluten-free foods
The majority of produce, lentils and minimally processed meats are gluten-free.
- The majority of low-fat dairy products
- Beans, seeds, legumes, and nuts
- Eggs
- Vegetables and fruits
- Meats, fish, and poultry that are lean and unprocessed
On the other hand, here are some alternatives for wheat, rye and barley. You can incorporate these as a replacement for carbs in your diet.
- Amaranth: Also known as Rajgir flour is a great alternative for wheat for roti, puri, etc.
- Arrowroot: Arrowroot is also another fruit that provides gluten-free flour.
- Millet: Also popularly known as Bajra in Hindi is a popular and commonly consumed whole grain. It can be consumed as it is after boiling/cooking and is also readily available as flour. Millet flour as a replacement for flour is very convenient as you may find it in almost any grocery store near you.
- Soy: Soy is not only gluten-free but is also very versatile. It is found in many forms such as soy milk, tofu, soy cheese, roasted soybeans, edamame, and soy flour. It is also a great source of nutrients and works great as a wheat replacement as flour.
- Buckwheat: Also known as Kittu flour in Hindi is also a great alternative for wheat or barley and can be used to make Indian bread.
- Quinoa: Quinoa is another great replacement for gluten as well as gluten-free high-carb foods. Quinoa is also available in a flour form as well as works as a healthier rice alternative.
- Rice: Rice is a great alternative for Indians that might have gluten or wheat allergies. It is one of the most commonly consumed carbs in Indian diets and hence does not require much research for preparation. Rice is also very easily available and is found in flour form as well. Rice flour can be used to make rotis and other Indian bread.
- Flax: Flax seeds have various health benefits and are rich in nutrients. They are also high in fibre. You can add flax seeds to various cereals, puddings, salads and so on.
As various types of diets and dietary preferences are popularising, there has been a noticeable rise in food alternatives for all kinds of preferences. You may find a great variety of healthy options if you are looking for gluten-free products. You might even find ready to eat gluten-free foods such as bread, pastries, cereals and so on.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information
