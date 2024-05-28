Home »  Living Healthy »  Follow These Tips To Manage Asthma During Heatwave

Follow These Tips To Manage Asthma During Heatwave

In this article, we share strategies to help you manage asthma during heatwaves.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 28, 2024 06:00 IST
By following these tips correctly, you can significantly reduce the risk of asthma exacerbations

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterised by inflammation and narrowing of the airways, leading to symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and coughing. Heatwaves in summer can indeed trigger asthma exacerbations due to increased temperatures, humidity, and higher levels of pollutants and allergens in the air, which can all worsen airway inflammation and respiratory symptoms. While it is challenging to completely prevent asthma triggers during heatwaves, taking proactive measures can significantly reduce the risk of asthma attacks. Keep reading as we share strategies to help you manage asthma during heatwaves.

Follow these tips to better manage asthma during a heatwave:

1. Stay indoors during peak heat



Heat and humidity can exacerbate asthma symptoms by increasing airway inflammation and making it harder to breathe. Avoid going outside during the hottest parts of the day, typically from late morning to late afternoon. Stay in air-conditioned environments whenever possible.

2. Use air conditioning



Air conditioning helps filter out allergens and pollutants while controlling indoor humidity levels. Ensure your air conditioning unit is well-maintained and has clean filters. Use it to keep your home cool and comfortable.

3. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration keeps mucous membranes moist, which can help prevent airway irritation. Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid beverages that can dehydrate you, such as alcohol and caffeinated drinks.

4. Avoid outdoor exercise

Physical exertion in hot weather can trigger asthma symptoms due to increased breathing rate and exposure to warm, humid air. Exercise indoors in a cool, air-conditioned environment. If outdoor exercise is necessary, do it early in the morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler.

5. Monitor air quality

Poor air quality, often worse during heatwaves, can aggravate asthma symptoms due to increased pollutants and allergens. Check local air quality reports regularly and stay indoors when air quality is poor. Use air purifiers indoors to maintain clean air.

6. Keep medication accessible

Quick access to medication ensures prompt treatment of symptoms, reducing the risk of severe asthma attacks. Carry your rescue inhaler at all times. Ensure you have a supply of all necessary medications, including controller medications, and take them as prescribed.

7. Create an asthma action plan

An action plan provides a structured approach to managing symptoms and knowing when to seek medical help. Work with your healthcare provider to develop a personalised asthma action plan. Keep it updated and follow it diligently, especially during heatwaves.

8. Use a humidifier with caution

While humidifiers can help maintain optimal indoor humidity, improper use can increase mould and dust mites, worsening asthma. Use a humidifier only if the air is very dry. Keep indoor humidity levels between 30-50%. Clean the humidifier regularly to prevent mould growth.

9. Wear light, breathable clothing

Light clothing helps regulate body temperature and reduces sweating, which can help prevent overheating and dehydration. Choose loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton. Avoid synthetic materials that trap heat.

By following these tips correctly, you can significantly reduce the risk of asthma exacerbations during a heatwave and maintain better control over your symptoms.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

