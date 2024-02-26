Follow These Strategies To Maintain Sharp Memory In Old Age
Below we share such strategies to make sure your memory stays intact even during old age and boost your brain health.
Mental exercise is thought to trigger systems that support individual brain cell maintenance
Since our memories play a crucial role in who we are, memory loss occurs with aging. One of the major anxieties people have as they age is that they won't be able to live independently, which is the case for many older folks whose degeneration gets so bad.
The good news is that research into the remarkable ability of the human brain to regenerate and form new synaptic connections throughout old age continues. Scientists have shown that certain strategies can help boost our memory and boost our brain health. Read on as we share such strategies for better brain health.
Strategies to help maintain good memory:
1. Jog your memory
Increased educational attainment is linked to improved cognitive abilities as one age. Experts believe that higher education might help maintain good memory by instilling in people the habit of engaging in mental activity. Mental exercise is thought to trigger systems that support individual brain cell maintenance and enhance inter-cognitive communication.
2. Try being organised
If your notes are disorganised or your home is untidy, you are more prone to forget things. Notes, appointments, and other events should be recorded in a notepad, calendar, or electronic planner. To assist you in remembering each entry as you type it down, you may even say it aloud. Keep your to-do lists current. Mark off the tasks you have completed.
3. Manage chronic health issues
When it comes to managing medical disorders including high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, hearing loss, and obesity, heed the recommendations of your healthcare professional. Your memory is likely to be better the better you take care of yourself. Discuss your medications regularly with your physician. Certain medications may have an impact on memory.
4. Get good sleep
Memory loss has been related to insufficient sleep. Thus, suffering from frequent sleep disruptions and restless sleep can be an issue. Make it a point to obtain enough restorative sleep. Adults should regularly get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep every night. Schedule a visit with your doctor if your snoring interferes with your ability to fall asleep. Indication of a sleep problems, such as sleep apnea, may be snoring.
5. Stay mentally active
Mentally stimulating activities support brain health in the same way that exercise does for the body. Additionally, engaging in those activities may help avoid memory loss. Solve crossword problems. Go through. Engage in gaming. Acquire the skill of playing an instrument. Take up a new pastime. Volunteer with a community organisation or at a nearby school.
6. Keep learning
7. Eat brain-health boosting foods
Eating foods rich in anti-oxidants can help slow down brain cell damage. Incorporating fruits, vegetables, green tea, etc. can have a positive impact on our brain's health. You must also reduce your consumption of saturated fats. Saturated fats have been associated with an increased risk of dementia and impaired concentration and memory.
Incorporate these strategies into your routine for better brain health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
