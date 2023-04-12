Follow These Simple Tips To Keep Your Kidneys Healthy
A healthy diet and lifestyle can help ensure good functioning of your kidneys. Here are some tips from expert that you can follow to boost kidney health.
Drinking adequate amount of water helps keep kidneys healthy
The kidneys are vital organs that play a crucial role in maintaining overall health. They are responsible for filtering waste and excess fluid from the blood, regulating blood pressure, and producing hormones that are essential for bone health and the production of red blood cells. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, waste products and fluids can build up in the body, leading to a variety of health problems.
Here are some expert tips to keep kidneys healthy
1. Physical activity
Exercise regularly benefits more than simply your waistline. It may reduce the chance of developing chronic kidney disease. Also, it can lower blood pressure and improve heart health, all of which are crucial for avoiding kidney damage. You can improve your health by walking, running, cycling, or even playing sports like badminton.
2. Manage blood sugar level
Diabetes is a leading cause of kidney damage, and high blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys over time, reducing their ability to function properly. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, waste products and excess fluids can build up in the body, leading to further health complications. However, by controlling blood sugar levels through lifestyle changes and medication, it is possible to reduce the risk of kidney damage and other complications associated with diabetes. In addition to controlling blood sugar levels, it's important to maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, a balanced and nutritious diet, and proper hydration to support kidney health. It's essential to work closely with your healthcare team to manage diabetes and maintain kidney health.
3. Take care with antibiotics
If you use antibiotics too frequently, they can harm your kidneys. Even if you are in perfect health, it is still possible; however, if your kidneys aren't functioning as they should, it is more serious. Only take them if your doctor advises you to take them.
4. Eat healthy
Everything you consume, even unhealthy foods like excess fat, salt, and sugar, is processed by your kidneys. A poor diet can eventually cause kidney-harming illnesses like high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and others. A healthy diet includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while avoiding processed meals.
5. Drink enough water
Adequate hydration is essential for maintaining healthy kidneys. Water helps to transport waste and vital nutrients to and from the kidneys, and it helps to flush out toxins and other waste products from the body through urine. When the body doesn't get enough water, it can cause the tiny filters in the kidneys to become blocked, which can lead to kidney stones and infections. Additionally, chronic dehydration can cause kidney damage over time, as the kidneys become overworked and are unable to function properly. The recommended daily amount of water intake is generally around five to six glasses a day, but this can vary depending on individual factors such as age, gender, activity level, and health status. For example, if you're sick or working outside in hot weather, you may need to drink more water to stay properly hydrated.
6. Quit alcohol and smoking
Drinking alcohol can affect kidney function, harm them severely and suddenly, and perhaps cause long-term issues. Also, drinking alcohol frequently can dehydrate you, which can prevent your kidneys from functioning properly, cause weight gain, liver disease, high blood pressure, and other problems that place additional strain on them.
Smoking increases your chance of kidney cancer and destroys your blood vessels, which slows the blood flow to your kidneys. Furthermore, smoking may interfere with several medications used to lower blood pressure. Because kidney disease is mostly brought on by uncontrolled high blood pressure, this is a serious situation.
7. Regular screening
Regular kidney function testing is important if you're at a high risk of kidney damage or kidney disease. Regular screening is important for individuals who are at a higher risk of developing kidney problems.
This includes individuals who:
• Are over the age of 60
• Have a family history of kidney disease or cardiovascular disease
• Have high blood pressure or a history of it in their familyAre obese or have a history of obesity
• Have diabetes or a history of it in their family
Regular screening may involve blood tests to check kidney function, urine tests to check for protein or other abnormalities, and blood pressure monitoring. These tests can help detect early signs of kidney damage and enable prompt treatment to prevent further complications. It's important to work closely with your healthcare team to determine the appropriate screening schedule based on your individual risk factors and health status. By staying on top of regular screening, individuals can take proactive steps to maintain kidney health and prevent further complications.
(Dr. Nabajeet Das, MBBS, MS - General Surgery, MCh - Urology at Pristyn Care)
