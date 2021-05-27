Here’s What You Need To Know About Immunity And The Factors That Affect It
Rujuta Diwekar said that the conversation around immunity had gained traction since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read here to know from the expert more about immunity and how you can keep your immune system strong.
A healthy lifestyle plays a huge role in building a strong immune system
HIGHLIGHTS
- A strong immune system protects you from diseases and infections
- Add vitamin C and other important nutrients to diet for better immunity
- A healthy sleep schedule also plays a crucial role in building immunity
‘Immunity' has been the most popular word in discussions over the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has touched upon this subject in her latest Instagram video. The video is a part of her ‘Immunity series' and will address the various doubts regarding the subject. She titled the video, “Immunity 101: Everything you need to know about Immunity.” She said that for several years now the most common questions posed to her were about weight loss. However, the conversation has steered to immunity since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Know more about immunity and how to boost it
She said in the video that we are all born with an innate immunity that keeps us safe. “Our innate immunity is a large system. It is something we are born with and we don't need any products to boost it.”
Explaining the difference between acquired immunity and innate immunity, she said, “Acquired immunity is specific. It takes time for the body to build it.” She cites the example of chickenpox and the immunity you acquire once you have been infected.
Rujuta adds that discipline and common sense go a long way in strengthening your immunity. She explained this with the example of the pandemic, and how simple actions such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands will help you stay safe. “Following advice from your grandmother that includes washing your hands and legs once you come home are all actions that help with your immunity.”
She also advised against following restrictive diets that keep you away from one family of food. “Eat local, seasonal and traditional food,” she said.
In the video, she also touched upon the importance of exercise. “This is not the time to over-exercise. This is the time to ensure that you are exercising just as much as your body and your life (schedule) allow you to recover from. Commit to 30- 60 minutes and make sure you are doing a combination of activity and exercise. For every 30 minutes that you're sitting, stand for at least three minutes.”
She also stresses the importance of sleep, stating that it is extremely undervalued. “Fix your bedtime,” she said, adding that drinking milk in the night and applying ghee on the soles of your feet before you hit the bed will help you sleep better.
Rujuta also advised against taking unnecessary stress during these testing times and said that this could adversely affect your body.
The expert added that it was important to educate yourself with the right kind of resources and avoid worrying unduly.
