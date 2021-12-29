Know What Is Causing Your Hair Loss Before Treating It, Say Top Dermatologist
Hair loss can be genetic, caused by stress, smoking, lack of healthy diet, illness or surgery and hair-styling products. Know what is causing your hair loss
Know what causes hair loss before treating it
Hair is an integral part of our outer beauty quotient. And, losing hair can be a very stressful experience. There are many reasons why some people lose hair. But most of the times we end up trying multiple beauty products and oils to regrow hair and fail to achieve the desired results. This can be frustrating! In a new Instagram video, dermatologist Jaishree Sharad outlines why ad how one must first understand what is the underlying cause of your hair loss and then treat it accordingly. Dr Sharad says losing hair sometimes feels like losing a part of yourself. Dr Sharad adds that she often hears that oiling can help increase hair growth. While this is true, it is equally important to understand what causes hair loss.
The video features celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and Dr Sharad discussing how hair loss can be treated in a better way. It shows Ms Karachiwala about to apply oil to a person's head when Dr Sharad enters the scene and stops her from doing that. Clueless, the fitness trainer asks why? The dermatologist then explains that first, they should know the causes behind hair loss to treat the problem.
Hair loss can be genetic, caused by stress and smoking, lack of healthy diet, illness or surgery and hair-styling products. Knowing the causes, Ms Karachiwala asks what then could be done to treat the condition. The dermatologist says a high-protein diet can be a good way to curb hair loss. Alternatively, try to reduce stress, avoid heat styling and using too many products, and take medicines prescribed by dermatologists.
Those fighting hair loss can also take supplements like biotin, calcium, iron, magnesium and zinc.
Check the video here:
Understanding the causes and then seeking remedies can help you manage this condition much better.
Dr Sharad has asked her Instagram viewers followers to let her know how they have been dealing with hair loss and what has helped them the most? You can also comment below to let others know about your experience and benefit from it.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
