Nutritionist Tells Why You Should Add Dried Fenugreek Leaves To Your Diet
Dried fenugreek leaves have a range of health benefits. Let's take a look at some of these.
Consumption of dried fenugreek leaves allows easy menopause, says the nutritionist
When it comes to adding flavour to dishes, Indian cuisine offers a range of versatile ingredients. One such ingredient that adds a distinct and rich flavour to any dish is dried fenugreek leaves, colloquially known as methi across the country. However, in addition to taste, there are also several nutritional benefits of adding methi to your meals, as per nutritionist Lovneet Batra. In an Instagram Stories post, Lovneet Batra shares the various benefits of the ingredient. Explaining the benefits of kasuri methi for women, the nutritionist says, “Consumption of dried fenugreek leaves allows easy menopause. This herb contains plant-derived phytoestrogen which mimics the activity of estrogen to control side effects of hormones in the female body.”
Sharing other benefits, Loveneet Batra adds: “The anti-flatulent property and presence of fibre reduces the formation of gas in the alimentary canal, thus reducing flatulence, bloating, constipation, and abdominal distension.”
Additionally, kasuri methi is known to “contain a free unnatural amino acid, 4-hydroxyiso-leucine, which increases glucose-induced insulin release in pancreatic islet cells.”
Recently, Lovneet Batra explained the numerous benefits of eating the Asian citrus fruit known as pomelo. In a detailed post, she wrote: “Pomelo is one of the healthiest citrus fruits that offers valuable nutrients including dietary fibers, vitamin C and crucial trace minerals like iron and potassium.”
As per the nutritionist, here are the four benefits of eating pomelo:
1. Pomelo fruit is rich in vitamin C. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant and attacks free radicals. It enhances microbial killing and phagocytosis. The high ascorbic acid content in the fruit enhances white blood cell activity to fight and prevent infections.
2. Being intrinsically high in potassium levels, pomelo assists in the maintenance of normal blood pressure. It also functions in promoting cardiac muscle activity, lowers the amounts of bad LDL cholesterol and naturally raises levels of good HDL cholesterol.
3. Bestowed with potent phytonutrients of naringenin and naringin, pomelo works wonders in shielding the liver from free radical toxins, thereby averting hepatic degradation.
4. Due to its high antioxidant content, pomelo may exert anti-aging effects. Antioxidants, including vitamin C, can help prevent skin damage caused by harmful free radicals, helping you maintain a more youthful appearance.
It is always important to consult an expert before making any sort of drastic changes to your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
