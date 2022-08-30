"Dealing With Constipation? Chew Raisins", Says Nutritionist
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests chewing raisins if you are dealing with constipation.
Raisins provide the body with dietary fibre that ensure good gut health and digestion
Raisins are basically grapes that are dried in the Sun or in a food dehydrator. They are commonly used as a sweetener in oatmeals, yoghurt, granola or cereal and even as a salad topping. You may have baked delicious cookies, breads, and muffins with raisins as well. Despite their teeny weeny size, raisins are loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Naturally sweet, raisins are high in sugar and calories. But when eaten in moderation they yield great health benefits. Relief from constipation is one of them. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests chewing raisins for people who are dealing with constipation. Explaining it further, she says, “Raisins are high in fibre and contain tartaric acid, which has a laxative effect.” However, Lovneet Batra advises keeping a check on the intake as “raisins are high in sugar.”
Though raisins can be consumed at any point in the day, the much-preferred time is early in the morning. As these dry fruits are loaded with fibre and tartaric acid, let's take a look at the impact of these two elements on the body.
Raisins provide the body with dietary fibre (both soluble and insoluble), which ensures good gut health, and digestion and also keeps blood glucose in control. They also give some iron, potassium, and B vitamins. The fibre not only helps with sugar metabolism but also improves intestinal function. When this fibre is combined with tartaric acid, it creates a more protective environment in the large intestine, which offers protection against possible cancer development. In addition, raisins also contain energy-giving fructose (which are low on the glycaemic index), a couple of essential vitamins and minerals, as well as phytochemicals.
Soaked black raisins are equally popular among health enthusiasts, owing to the array of health benefits they offer.
Black raisins keep you full for a longer time. On the nutrients end, they are rich in fibre and are loaded with calcium, potassium, and iron. These soaked dry fruits are good for bone health as well as beneficial for people suffering from high blood pressure. Consuming black raisins is a go-to option if you are looking to improve your oral hygiene.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
