Fasting For Weight Loss? Follow These Expert Tips While Fasting To Lose Weight In A Healthy Way

A lot of people often complain that they are unable to burn fat or lose weight. There can be several possible reasons behind it. Weight loss is more than just burning calories if you want sustainable results. Following a fad diet may help you achieve your weight loss goals in a short span but can affect your health in a long run. For sustainable and healthy weight loss you need to make changes in your diet, lifestyle, meal timings, portion size and more. Recently lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho highlighted one of the effective ways that can give a break to your digestive system as well as help in weight loss. Let's find out more about this effective method.
Fasting benefits: Weight loss and much more
"How will your body burn fat when you are constantly snacking or eating mindlessly? How will you digestive system get rest, clean up and prepare for the next meal?" Coutinho mentioned in the post.
"Fasting," he answered in the post.
"Let your system finish complete digestion. Allow your cells to burn fat through fasting. Allow your cells to burn fat through the fast," he adds.
During fasting, people usually focus on high-energy diets and sweets and take a break from their regular food habits -- like taking salt etc. But the sugary foods they take make up for more than what they are abstaining from. Also, it is important to take proper rest and remain adequately hydrated.
While Coutinho said fasting is one of the best ways to lose fat in the body, it is also important to “listen to your body” and “stop eating all the time”. Instead, eat a good meal and let that take you through the next 4-6 hours. Eat when truly hungry. His post said people should let their system “finish complete digestion” before having their next meal to allow the cells to burn fat and heal during the fasting phase.
Our body heals when it is in complete rest and fasting the smart way will also result in improved health.
