Are Blood Clots Normal During Periods? Here's The Answer To This And More Such Questions About Menstruation From Gynaecologist
In an Instagram post, the duo addressed a few of the common questions on menstruation.
Hormonal changes during menstrual cycle can lead to sugar cravings
Menstruation or the monthly period happens every 28 day, on average. Usually, it lasts for a span of 5 days and includes bleeding, cramps, and hormonal changes. A normal period is different for every woman. There are several issues related to menstrual cycle that women may face. These issues require medical attention as they can be a sign of an underlying health issue. In an Instagram post, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala addressed a few of the common questions on menstruation, while in conversation with gynecologist Dr Ranjana Dhanu. The gynecologist answers some frequently asked question about menstruation. Let's take a look at these.
Here are the questions they addressed:
What is normal blood flow?
Dr Dhanu said that usually menstruation causes around 80ml of blood loss in the span of 5 days. This is a healthy amount of bleeding, considering there is no clotting.
Are clots and cramps during periods normal?
Clotting is not normal. Through biological diagrams, Dr Dhanu explained that there are multiple conditions that can cause bulkiness and bleeding within the uterine lining of the uterus, which can further lead to clotting and cramps.
What is endometriosis?
Sometimes there is retrograde bleeding in the vagina and the blood accumulates in the uterus, behind the uterus, and in the abdomen. This can cause endometriosis, which is one of the most complicated gynecological conditions. In the initial stages, it can be treated. However, in later stages, surgery is recommended.
What is the battle of the bulge, and should women exercise during periods?
Dr Dhanu recommended that women should go for sonography to know if there is something happening in their pelvis and can get it treated accordingly. Also, except for severe cases of bleeding and cramps, Dr Dhanu recommended working out during periods.
Why do women crave sugar during periods?
Every woman during menstruation goes through a hormonal rollercoaster, and only through the hormonal evaluation and checking their prolactin levels, they can set it right.
Watch the complete video here:
A few days ago, Yasmin Karachiwala also addressed FAQs related to PCOD and PCOS. Even then, she had collaborated with Dr Dhanu and answered a few questions, related to what PCOD and PCOS are, why women these days are most affected by such issues and the connection between gaining weight and PCOS. Read more about it here.
Always remember, when it comes to periods, there is a dire need to talk. If there is an issue related to menstruation, women shouldn't hold back from talking about it and seek help from expert.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.