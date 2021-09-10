Expert Speaks: Answers To Common Questions About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took up the issue of PCOD and addressed it in her recent Instagram video with gynaecologist, Dr Ranjana Dhan.
PCOS can lead to weight gain, acne, hair fall and irregular periods
Polycystic ovarian syndrome or disease (PCOS/PCOD) is a common disorder seen in women. With the changing lifestyles and hormonal imbalance in the body, more and more women are becoming prone to PCOD and PCOS in recent times. However, it is a recurring disorder. Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala took up the issue of PCOD and addressed it in her recent Instagram video, where she invited gynaecologist, Dr Ranjana Dhan, to answer the most important questions on the disease. It is seen that most people are confused about what to do, what to eat, how to exercise when they are diagnosed with PCOD. In the video, the gynaecologist answered the FAQs.
The video, in parts, addressed the questions that are most asked – such as:
What are PCOD and PCOS?
Yasmin first explained what is PCOD – in case of normal ovulation, the eggs of a female body are released in 14 days, which leads to bleeding. But when the eggs are unable to be released, it causes disorders such as obesity, skin issues such as acne and abnormal bleeding, and the list goes on.
Why many girls these days face this issue?
Dr Dhan said that instead of outdoor exercises, teenagers, these days, mostly indulge in social media, binge-eating – which further leads to mood swings, weight gain and obesity. As the scope of outdoor games for teenagers has reduced, and with the new normal of online schools, the change in lifestyle is affecting their health.
What is the connection between the vicious cycle of gaining weight and PCOS?
PCOS is caused by the unovulation of the eggs in the ovaries. As the eggs get accumulated, they harbour the male hormone, which causes thyroid and prolactin. This is responsible for water retention and weight gain. And that's why the amount of fat in the body is directly linked to the severity of PCOS.
How to break the cycle of PCOS?
It is a multi-tier approach, said Dr Dhan. Especially, the changes required are mainly in aspects of weight, diet, lifestyle, and physical activities. In case of severity, women are also put in anti-diabetic treatment. In case of too much acne or other skin issues, dermatic treatment is initiated. Thyroid and prolactin are also taken care of.
Is PCOS reversible?
Dr Dhan emphasised on the fact that PCOS cannot be reversed, but it can be reduced with focus on weight, diet, lifestyle and with the proper kind of exercises.
“Breaking the barriers and normalising conversation about PCOD and PCOS,” wrote Yasmin. Watch the complete conversation here:
Dr Dhan added that in the case of PCOS, lighter exercises such as yoga and pilates are recommended. However, she emphasised more on the happiness quotient of exercise and said that it helps in bringing the hormonal imbalance to an optimal stage.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
