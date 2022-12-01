Your Weight Loss Diet May Have A Negative Impact On Your Bones. Here's How
What you eat affects your bones in many ways. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests avoiding low-calorie diets for healthy bones.
A low-calorie diet can affect your bone health
Apart from providing structure to your body, bones play an imperative role in your overall growth. Your bones are a storehouse of minerals including calcium and phosphorus, that are further utilised by the body to carry out various functions. It's extremely important to keep your bones healthy if you want to stay fit and fine. Well, for this, you should know that your diet will go a long way in strengthening the bones. Your food choices and a healthy lifestyle will ultimately build your bones. However, there are certain things you need to be careful of. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says that you must avoid low-calorie diets if you want to keep your bones healthy. In an Instagram story she explained the adverse effects of a low-calorie diet on one's bone health.
Low-calorie diet and bone health: Understanding the link
1) Dropping calories is never a good idea. In addition to slowing down your metabolism, creating rebound hunger and causing muscle mass loss, a low-calorie diet can also be harmful to bone health.
2) Studies have shown that diets providing fewer than 1000 calories per day can lead to lower bone density.
Foods for healthy bones
If you want to take care of your joints and bones, you must savour turmeric. The compound named curcumin in turmeric helps in reducing inflammation. The other food item beneficial for bone health happens to be garlic. It contains diallyl disulphide, an anti-inflammatory compound that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Ginger is a powerful food item that improves your overall bone health. Do include walnuts in your diet. This dry fruit is packed with nutrition and other compounds that help reduce inflammation related to joint disease. Also, walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are known to reduce pain in joints. Cherries are packed with antioxidants that help reduce swelling in joints and muscles.
Now that you know so much about bone health, work towards strengthening them.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
