Ever Got Your Child's Blood Pressure Checked? Here's All You Need To Know

Make sure you write down your child's BP reading and bring all of your child's blood pressure records with you when you have an appointment with your child's doctor or the clinic. Read the procedure here.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 8, 2017 02:56 IST
2-Min Read
Take your child's Blood Pressure when your child is relaxed and rested.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Take your child's BP when your child is relaxed and rested
  2. Take your child's BP just before giving blood pressure medication
  3. Too much activity or nervous tension can cause a rise in BP
You all are aware of the fact that it's important to check your blood pressure. A few of you might check it at the gym while working out, and every time you go to the doctor. To avoid any side effects, you want to get your blood pressure checked regularly. But what about your children? You might keep a close eye on your own blood pressure, but parents often don't realize that's kids' blood pressure also needs to be monitored. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute both recommend that kids have their blood pressure checked each year from age 3 onwards.

Keep these tips in mind when you take your child for a blood pressure check:
  • Take your child's BP when your child is relaxed and rested
  • Take your child's BP just before giving blood pressure medication
  • Too much activity, excitement, or nervous tension can cause a temporary rise in BP
  • If your child has symptoms such as headache, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and blurred vision, this may mean that your child's BP is too high or too low
  • About every 6 months, you should bring your BP cuff and stethoscope with you when you come to the clinic so that it can be checked for accuracy, say doctors
Equipment:

You will need to buy a stethoscope and a BP cuff with a dial or an electronic BP cuff to check your child's blood pressure.

Here's the process to check your child's blood pressure:

  • Make sure you have the correct cuff size.
  • Make sure your child sits comfortably in a chair with back support. Keep feet flat on the floor. Do not cross legs.
  • Let your child rest for 5-10 minutes in a quiet environment. Wait 30 minutes after exercise.
  • Do not take the blood pressure if your child is crying or unable to cooperate.
  • Place the arm at heart level and then rest the child's arm on the table.
  •  Measure blood pressure three times, 2-3 minutes apart. Write down the lowest reading.
  • Take blood pressure the same time each day.
  •  Take blood pressure before medications.
  • Do not talk while taking blood pressure.
  •  Avoid caffeine or exposure to cigarette smoke for several hours before checking blood pressure.


Important: Make sure you write down your child's BP reading and bring all of your child's blood pressure records with you when you have an appointment with your child's doctor or the clinic.


 
