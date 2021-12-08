Do Not Slouch On The Couch When Stressed, Do This Instead
Dr Anjali Hooda Sangwan, a specialist in obesity, metabolic medicine and clinical nutrition, has shared three ways in which all of us can manage stress better.
Manage stress the healthy way
It happens all the time! When we are stressed, we try to find solace in food, munching and chewing calories a lot more than our body would need. For a moment, eating makes us feel better but eventually, the situation turns worse. We largely go for food that we usually would not eat to comfort ourselves. Doctors call this condition emotional eating. What they suggest instead is to accept that stress is part of life and there would be times when it will creates trouble. There is a need to change the approach to it.
In a new Instagram update, Dr Anjali Hooda Sangwan, a specialist in obesity, metabolic medicine and clinical nutrition, has shared some tips on how to better manage eating habits when we are emotional or under stress.
“Sometimes we gun for the worst foods when we are emotional. Sometimes we want to eat a bar of chocolate, we want to eat a bag of chips and aahhh…we are like now I feel better. Actually, this has consequences. Your body is inflamed. You are going to feel terrible after that,” she said.
So, she has outlined three ways in which people should manage stress.
1. Try to move when you feel stressed. If you sit or slouch on a sofa, you are not going to be handling it. Stretch, move or practice some kind of yoga to get your mind away from the issue.
2. Try to write how you feel and why you feel so on a piece of paper. Write everything that is on your mind. You can chuck it later on and nobody has to read it, said Dr Anjali Hooda.
3. The third effective way to deal with stress is to call a friend. They should be able to listen to you without judgment. Just speak what you feel and what's going on so that you feel a little less pressure within, she added.
Check her Instagram video here:
Try these tips and manage stress better.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.