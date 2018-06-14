Eid-Al-Fitr 2018: 5 Best Tips To Detoxify After A Heavy Eid Feast
Eid-Al-Fitr 2018 will be observed on 14 and 15 June this year. This day marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan. This year, learn how to detoxify your body after a heavy and sumptuous Eid feast.
Eid-Al-Fitr 2018 will be observed on 14 and 15 June this year
Eid is the most important Muslin festival celebrated all across the world. Eid-Al-Fitr 2018 will be observed on 14 and 15 June this year. This day marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan and the beginning of Shawwal. Throughout the month, Muslims observe a strict fasting routine. And after a whole month of stern fasting, this day is when Muslims give their taste buds a treat, actually, multiple treats! Yes, what adds to the joy of this auspicious occasion is the aroma of delicious treats like Sheer Khurma, Nihari, Biriyani and so much more. Eid-Al-Fitr is when people engage in guilt-free indulgences, and this treat is a well-deserved one undoubtedly. But after the lavish meal is over, is it a healthy thing to not practice detox? Of course not! While there are ways of making your Eid treats healthier in the first place, it is equally important to know how to detox after a heavy Eid feast. It is not wise to let all the ghee, sugar, butter and other unhealthy substances lie inside your body just like that. They could leave you bloated or give you some additional pounds, which, trust us, are not easy to get rid of.
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra says, "Human body has inbuilt mechanisms for removing toxins. The undigested food is removed via stools, urea through urine. Our liver and kidney is fully dedicated to the process of detoxification. In normal routine, humans don't need special 'detox diets'. However, the trend of 'detox diets' has caught the imagination of many. And it becomes imperative when someone regularly indulges. Post festivals like Eid, Diwali and post vacations, many an indulgent soul wants to detoxify.":
"The sole purpose of a 'detox' diet is to consume a light diet, low on calories, fat, sugar, salt and at the same time being easy to digest, thus allowing your system to recuperate and rejuvenate. It also helps to reduce bloating, water retention and increase the healthy gut flora," she added.
She says that a detox diet excludes alcohol as it burdens the liver and dehydrates the system. It also excludes animal protein specially meat as it is high in saturated fat, salt and is hard to digest. It also excludes caffeine, sugar, most grains.
"A detox diet includes liberal amounts of veggies, lots of colourful fruits, curd, namkeen lassi, milk (if you aren't lactose intolerant). Egg and pulses may be included. Salt may be included in only 1-2 meals to help reduce water retention. It is essential to hydrate yourself well with lots of water, coconut water, lime water, soups, herbal teas etc. Consuming whole fruits and veggies is preferable to consuming juices. A detox diet may be followed for 2-5 days because it isn't sustainable and shouldn't be followed for a long," she concluded.
Also read: As Eid Ends Ramadan, Know Why Fasting Is Good For Your Body
Photo Credit: iStock
Eid-Al-Fitr 2018, learn how to detoxify your body after a heavy and sumptuous Eid feast.
1. Give your body time to recover from sugar and salt consumption
Sugar isn't healthy and we all know it; and salt is unhealthy when consumed beyond a certain limit. An Eid feast consists of foods high in both sugar and salt. Therefore, in order to detox, you need to hit the reset button and allow your body to get rid of the excess salt and sugar. For this, cut down on your sugar and salt intake for at least 3 days. This way, your body will get time to detoxify.
Also read: Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Explains Benefits Of Eating Salt-Free And How To Do So
2. Load up on vegetables
When we say detox, we mean getting in the right kind of food and eliminating the wrong sort. After your Eid feast, cut down on meats and biriyanis and consume more fruits and vegetables. Try to make these foods the bulk portion of your diet. This aims at adding cleaner foods to your diet with higher nutritional value. It will help you detox after a heavy Eid feast the healthy way.
Also read: 7 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw
3. Go easy at the gym
You may feel that after the sumptuous Eid feast, you need to be more aggressive in terms of your workouts. But that's not the right way of going about it; in the initial few days, you need to go easy at the gym. Do a little more each day instead of trying to push it too hard in the beginning itself. Instead of helping you get back on track, it may leave you with sore muscles.
4. Drink lots of water
Hydration is synonymous to detoxification, at least in case of post-festive detox. Drink lots of water, approximately half of your body weight. This will help you eliminate all the toxins from your body the natural way.
Photo Credit: iStock
Also read: Here's How Much Water You Should Drink Every Day
5. Weigh yourself after a week
A heavy Eid feast may have given you a few additional pounds. So avoid stepping on the scale for a couple of days, a week approximately. Follow these tips for a week and then check your body weight. Following these post-Eid detox tips can help you restore your normal size.
Eid Mubarak!(Pooja Malhotra is a city-based nutritionist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.