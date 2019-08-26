Eating Out? Follow These 7 Tips To Avoid Ruining Your Weight Loss Goals
If you are fond of eating out, then these tips are a must for you! You are going to love them as they can help you eat out at restaurants without any guilt or worry about gaining weight or extra calorie intake.
We all enjoy eating out. After all, who doesn't? However, this very favourite task of many tends to be a major hurdle when you're trying to lose weight. First of all, it is difficult to know the ingredients that go in preparation of food, even if it is a salad that you're ordering. The trick is to try opting only for those places that prepare food in clean and hygienic environment. Once you've followed this step, the goal of eating out smartly is half achieved. Now, you need to make a few choices that can not only enable you to enjoy eating out, but also not compromise on your weight loss and fitness goals.
Eating out tips: Follow these to enjoy eating out without any guilt
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to share a video on how you can eat healthy without going through any guilt of weight gain or any extra calorie intake.
Nmami Agarwal gives the following tips to eat out guilt-free
1. Be conscious about the kinds of dressings you choose. Instead of opting for creamy dressings like thousand island or mayonnaise, you should opt for mustard, mint, pesto and vinaigrette dressings. These dressings are lesser creamy and definitely lesser in calories.
2. Whenever you are in doubt as to what to eat and are finding it difficult to make a choice, you should opt for grilled, roasted and baked food items instead of deep fried options.
3. You must know that salads are not just limited to fruits and vegetables. Corn salad, quinoa, chickpea, lentil and pea salad, or even chicken and egg salads are other healthy, delicious, wholesome and filling salad variants that you can opt for.
4. The idea is to opt for healthier food alternatives. For instance, if you want to have a pizza outside, you can opt for multigrain, thin crust or even cauliflower base pizza, instead of pan-based and cheese burst options.
Besides, you must try and stay away from breads as much as possible. Now this is not to infer that you should not have breads at home as well. Have your regular wheat roti while practicing portion control. But stay away from breads when eating out in restaurants in order to prevent extra intake of carbs.
Also, you can opt for protein and fibre rich foods when eating out. These two food groups are weight loss friendly and come with the added benefit of filling you up quickly and making you feel full longer. Including proteins and fibre in your meal can reduce your overall calorie intake and aid weight loss.
If you are planning on drinking, then have a glass of water with every alcoholic drink that you have. Rujuta Diwekar suggests this helpful tip for preventing dehydration. Ideally, you should not be drinking alcohol at all.
Now you know what steps to follow when eating out. Follow them diligently and eat out guilt free!
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
