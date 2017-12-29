Eat These Foods To Lose Weight In 2018
Here's how you can ensure weight loss in 2018 with a healthy diet.
Eat healthy to stay healthy in the 2018!
HIGHLIGHTS
- Vow to stick to a diet free from starchy, processed and preserved foods
- You must consume 30 grams of fibre everyday
- Excess consumption of sugary foods can lead to obesity, high blood sugar
2018 is just around the corner, it's time for a new beginning! This time of the year is marked by New Year resolutions; some promises you make with yourself which you vow to follow in the coming year. Believe it or not, keeping healthy and fit in the coming year is a part of everybody's to-do-list and admit it, your list has it too. So, if you devour to lose weight and keep fit in 2018, these 5 types of foods are a must for you. Take a look.
1. Anti-inflammatory food
Vow to stick to a diet free from all starchy, processed and preserved foods. Don't go to that section of the grocery which offers all sorts of unhealthy food. Instead, fill up your trolley with grains, fruits, veggies, fish and healthy meats. Highest anti-inflammatory foods are broccoli, salmon, turmeric, garlic, ginger, dark chocolate, spinach, walnuts and inexperienced tea.
2. High-fibre food
You must consume 30 grams of fibre everyday. A low-fibre diet may land you in digestive problems like bloating and constipation. Both these conditions take you to a completely different road, a road of weight gain and unhealthiness. Consume more of vegetables, salads, soups, lentils, beans, oatmeal, raspberries and artichokes. If you wish to ensure that you are on a high-fibre diet, you can switch to a plant-based diet.
3. Magnesium-rich food
Magnesium is important for your body as it helps in relaxing the intestinal muscles and preventing constipation. Constipation can lead to weight gain. To prevent that from happening, you can try eating green leafy vegetables, legumes, tofu, bananas, avocado, grains, nuts and dark chocolates.
4. Sugar-free food
Sugar does not acquire a good position in the list of healthy foods. Some people refer to it as white death. Excess consumption of sugary foods can lead to obesity, high blood sugar and even diabetes. Stick to a sugar-free diet in the coming year. If you wish to, you can consume natural sweeteners like honey or fruits. If you are willing to have a snack, you can check its sugar content and opt for that item which has low sugar levels.
5. Potassium-rich food
Potassium is important for your body as it ensures that all cells and organs of your body are operating in the right way. It can help in cubing bloating by balancing your body fluids. It helps in flushing out excess sodium from the kidneys and prevents bloating. One of the richest sources of potassium is bananas. You can also include strawberries, kiwis, spinach, apricots and sweet potatoes to your diet.
Vow to keep yourself healthy in 2018. Happy New Year!
