Weight Loss Resolutions You Should Never Make
Most New Year weight loss resolutions fall flat because they are unrealistic, over-ambitious or simply silly. Replace those sure-to-fail resolutions for these achievable and realistic goals
HIGHLIGHTS
- Don't go for over ambitious resolutions
- Maintaining regularity is the key
- Cutting out on social life is not the solution
1. Targets like 'I want to lose 20 kg in 3 months' are over-ambitious. They usually do more harm than good. The sense of failure, throws you off-track, stress leads to more weight gain, and one more failed attempt makes the goal further difficult alongside loss of confidence. You eventually give up, until next year when you resolve yet again!
Instead, set reasonable goals like 'I will lose 1/2 to 1 kg a week'. And slowly work towards your goal. Also understand that the weight loss graph will vary every week. Don't be disheartened by the inevitable plateaus.
2. Goals like 'I will exercise for 2-3 hours every day or twice everyday' are neither doable nor advisable.
Instead, set weekly targets like 'I will exercise for 30-40 minutes 4-5 days a week'. Then make efforts at progressively increasing duration, intensity and frequency of exercise. Maintaining regularity is the key.
3. 'I will follow XYZ diet to achieve my target'. Any diet which has a name is a fad diet, and fad diets shouldn't be adopted. Fad diets omit one of the major food groups and aren't sustainable. Instead, resolve to 'eat balanced meals including adequate amount of healthy foods from all major food groups'.
4. 'I will stop eating outside food'. Such resolutions only lead to a feeling of self-deprivation and you can't keep it for long. Cutting out on social life is not the solution.
Instead, order smart while eating out and control your portions. Eat something healthy before you head out so that you aren't ravenous. An occasional indulgence on special occasions/ festivals is acceptable.
5. 'I will skip breakfast to quickly lose weight'. Such measures will accelerate your weight gain. Skipping breakfast will only result in slowing down of metabolic rate.
Instead, plan your meals meticulously and never skip a meal. Include complex carbs, lean proteins, veggies and healthy fats at each meal.
6. 'I will restrict myself to 1000 calories a day'. It will result in some temporary short-term weight loss, loss of energy and concentration, dull skin, hair loss and poor sleep. You will soon hit a plateau or gain back more than you lost.
Instead, eat well balanced meals and exercise your way to achieve negative calorie balance.
7. 'I will weigh myself every morning to be able to strictly monitor my progress'. When you are fixated on weight-loss, measuring weight every day becomes a stressful activity. And the stress hormone cortisol spells weight gain.
Instead, measure your progress in terms of non-scale victories like better energy, better endurance, improved sleep quality, fewer cravings, feel healthier and clothes fit better. If your exercise schedule includes weight training (and it should), you will probably lose inches, with or without weight loss. Remember, weight is just a number, and it's a gross indicator of your progress.
So resolve realistically, plan smart and implement well; most importantly NEVER give up! Wishing you all a happy and healthy New Year!
