Eat Dates In The Morning For A Perfect Kick Start To Your Day: 10 Health Benefits That Cannot Be Missed

Dates are one of the healthiest fruits on this planet. They have a chewy and sweet flavour and an excellent nutrition profile. Most calories in dates come from carbs. Calorie content of dates is similar to other dried fruits like raisins and figs. The fruit is rich in fibre, protein, potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, iron and Vitamin B6. In this article, we are going to talk about the benefits of starting your day with dates and how this can benefit your health.
Start your day with dates: Here's are 10 reasons why
Dates are a great source of instant energy. Starting your day with dates is kind of a perfect way to begin your day on a fresh and energetic note. Dates are a powerhouse of soluble fibre which help in improving digestion and preventing constipation. Smooth bowel movement is all you need to feel light and healthy all day.
1. Dates are a rich source of iron: Iron intake is important to prevent anaemia and regulation of blood flow in the body. A good supply of blood and oxygen throughout the body can make you feel more lively and energetic.
2. Eating dates in morning help you get rid of fatigue and tiredness.
3. Dates are great source of potassium. This is beneficial for blood pressure patients.
4. Dates can reduce levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the body. This reduces risks of blockage in arteries and heart disease.
5. Regular consumption of dates can be beneficial for bones. Dates contain Vitamin C, magnesium, calcium and phosphorus, all of which can improve bone health. Dates also contain Vitamin K-which is a micronutrient that can help in improving bone density.
6. Dates can be included in weight loss diet. Those who workout in the morning can especially benefit by eating dates before their workout. The energy boost you get by eating dates is just what you need for a pumped up morning workout session.
7. Date sugar is a healthy alternative to white sugar.
8. Iron content in dates can help women who face trouble with irregular periods. Regular intake of dates has been linked to hormonal balance, which is an essential prerequisite for regular periods.
9. Dates have been known to improve brain function. Regular consumption can prevent age-related memory loss and development of the likes of Parkison's, Alzheimer's and dementia.
10. Eating dates in morning can help you have a fresh and glowing skin because it contains Vitamin C. Vitamin C can increase production of collagen and maintain skin's elasticity.
When consumed as part of a healthy lifestyle, good diet and regular exercise, dates can do wonders for improving your overall health. Include them in your daily diet today!
