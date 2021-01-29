ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Ear Infection: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Ear Infection: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Ear infections can be acute or chronic. Cold, sinus, mucus secretion, change in air pressure can lead to ear infection. Read here to know all about ear infection.
  By: Dr. Santosh Sivaswamy  Updated: Jan 29, 2021 04:02 IST
3-Min Read
Ear Infection: Heres Everything You Need To Know

Ear infection can lead to pain in ear, dizziness, hearing changes and fever

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Ear infection can lead to discharge of fluids from the ears
  2. Consult a doctor if there is redness near the ear
  3. Avoid smoking to prevent ear infections

Are you facing troubled sleep or pain in the ear while lying down? Do you have trouble in hearing feeble sounds? These symptoms can be the signs of an ear infection. Ear infection is one of the common viral infections occurring during winter season, which affects adults and children. This infection is caused due to the cold and infection in upper respiratory airway and can lead to multiple symptoms.

The weather conditions can often facilitate the growth of bacteria, and hence aid the spread viruses, during winter season which can cause infection eventually lead to infection in the ears. The cold weather leads to bacterial infection and upper respiratory infection among children in cold weather whereas adults mostly face a fungal infection. The humidity in the atmosphere is mostly favorable for the fungi to multiply. Children are more susceptible to develop ear infection compared to adults.


RELATED STORIES
related

Cold And Ear Infection In Toddlers: Know How To Spot The Signs

Cold and ear infection: It is common for a cold with simple symptoms like sneezing, nasal blockage, runny rose, sore throat and cough to translate into an ear discomfort. But in some cases this discomfort in the ear can be a sign of ear infection. Here's how.

related

6 Simple Home Remedies For Ear Infections

Ear infections are more common in children because their eustachian tubes are shorter than adults. Here are top 6 home remedies for ear infections

All about ear infection

Ear infections can be acute or chronic. Acute ear infection may be painful and can affect the person for a short duration whereas chronic ear infection lasts for long duration, can recur and may lead to permanent damage to the middle and inner ear.

Newsbeep

What causes ear infection?

Cold, sinus, mucus secretion, change in air pressure can lead to ear infection. Apart from these, certain kind of allergies, smoking, swollen adenoids can also result in developing ear infection. With the current work from home scenario, increased usage of ear-phones is also leading to ear infections.

Also read: Cold And Ear Infection In Toddlers: Know How To Spot The Signs

Symptoms of ear infection:

People suffering from winter related ear infection will mostly suffer from ear pain especially when they are exposed to the cold blast of air. The cold air can block the ear leading to shooting pain. Other than pain, there may be additional symptoms, some of them are listed here:

  • A feeling of persisting pressure inside the ear
  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Dizziness
  • Tenderness to touch
  • Hearing changes
  • Discharge of fluids from the ears
j7evhslo

Ear infection can lead to dizziness and hearing changes
Photo Credit: iStock

Kids suffering from ear infection will be fussy and cry more often without any reasons.

Identifying ear infection:

Ear infection might go unnoticed in the initial days if the symptoms are not severe. It is important to visit the doctor for the ear infection before it spreads to other parts of the ear. Reoccurring ear infections can lead to severe complications like impaired hearing, spread of infections, delay in speech among infants and tearing of the eardrums.

Also read: Smoking During Pregnancy May Cause Hearing Loss In Baby: 6 Negative Effects Of Smoking During Pregnancy

When to visit your doctor:

  • If you have severe ear pain and the pain continues for more than 1-2 days
  • Any discharge of fluids in the ear or pus formation
  • When there is continuous irritation in the ear
  • Kids who are unable to sleep or have trouble in sleeping
  • Redness near the ear

Also read: Can Headphones Damage Your Hearing?

Prevention of ear infections:

Prevent common cold - Take necessary precautions to avoid cold in the season. Wear warm clothes and keep your ears covered to prevent exposing it to the cold air.

Avoid smoking - Smoking can make the ear tubes inflamed. Therefore, quit smoking

Limit ear phone usage - Limit your usage of ear phones. Do not wear the ear phones or ear pods continuously the entire day.

Breastfeeding - Breastfeeding is one of the important factors to keep any infections at bay among infants.

Vaccination - Regular vaccination like flu shots to the kids can help in preventing many infections

Visit your ENT specialist as soon as you develop any discomfort in your ear. Hospitals are taking all the necessary precautions for the safety of the patients.

(Dr. Santosh Sivaswamy is a Consultant - ENT at Columbia Asia Hospital Hebbal)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Weight Loss Friendly Snacks
8 Rules To Lose Fat Permanently
Managing Arthritis Pain In Winters
5 Tips To Avoid Falling Sick
Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health
Harvest Festivals: Tips For Diabetics
Winter Superfoods: Add These To Your Diet
Ways To Increase Step Count Indoors
New Year 2021: Detox Post Celebration
New Year: Learnings To Take From 2020

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Know About Risk Factors Of Interstitial Lung Diseases

 

Home Remedies

Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels
Home Remedies For Cracked Heels: Try These Fixes To Get Rid Of Cracked Heels

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Omega-3 Fatty Acids Help Prevent Asthma? Study Reveals The Link

Depression Symptoms And Metabolism: Study Reveals Surprising Link

COVID-19: Anitbody Levels In Patients May Fade Quickly Post Recovery, Says Study

More Than Half Of People In Their Twenties In Urban India Likely To Develop Diabetes In Lifetime: Study

Diabetic Eye Disease Associated With High Risk Of Severe COVID-19, Finds Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases