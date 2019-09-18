E-Cigarettes Banned: Know Why They Are No Better Than Regular Cigarettes
E-cigarettes banned: The alternative tobacco product has become a major problem, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who banned production, manufacturing, transport, sale and distribution of e-cigarettes with immediate effect. Here are other effective ways to quit smoking.
E-cigarettes contain nicotine and may not be as helpful in quitting smoking
HIGHLIGHTS
- E-cigarettes have been banned in India with immediate effect
- They were causing a major problem: Nirmala Sitharaman
- Nicotine gum and patches are effective in quitting smoking
E-cigarettes will be banned in India with immediate effect, the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, announced on Wednesday. E-cigarettes and other vaping products were envisioned as a tool to combat tobacco addiction. However, they have become a major problem and increase risk of children adopting them, she said. "It means the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned," Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a press conference.
E-cigarettes: why they are no better than regular cigarettes
E-cigarettes, vapes and other alternative tobacco products contain harmful chemicals and toxins that can increase the risk of cancer, according to cancer.net. This was the reason that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had started regulating these products in 2016.
What are e-cigarettes?
E-cigarettes are devices which are operated with a rechargeable battery. Some e-cigarettes look quite similar to traditional cigarettes. These devices do not burn tobacco but have cartridges that are filled with nicotine and other chemicals. E-cigarette heats liquid chemicals into a vapour or steam which is inhaled by the user.
Regular smokers usually switch to e-cigarettes in order to quit smoking but research has shown otherwise. They are not approved by FDA as an effective way to quit smoking.
Apart from nicotine, e-cigarettes contain harmful ingredients like ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs.
There is limited evidence showing that e-cigarettes can help in quitting smoking. On other hand, there is growing evidence about their risks. Hence, if you want to quit smoking, it is always better to take professional help rather than taking up alternative tobacco products like vape and e-cigarettes.
How to quit smoking?
The US FDA has approved smoking cessation products like nicotine patches, over-the-counter nicotine replacement therapies and nicotine gum. When combined with other coping mechanisms, these products can help you quit smoking.
Tips that can help you quit smoking
1. Identify your reasons for smoking or the excuse you give yourself daily for smoking. Write down these queues and challenge yourself to avoid smoking in these situations. Look for another activity that you can do during your usual time of smoking.
2. Prepare for a quit day. This day should be within the next 15 days. You can prefer telling a friend about your quit day so that s/he can help you during withdrawal symptoms. Until your quit day arrives, cut down on your smoking by half a cigarette every day. On your quit day, try to keep yourself busy and don't smoke at all. Avoid being around people who are smoking and avoid drinking alcohol. In case of a strong urge to smoke, drink water, distract yourself, take deep breaths and delay until your urge goes.
3. Try to quit smoking when you are in a good mood. You should feel positive about taking the path to a healthier life. Quitting may not be easy in case you are sad or stressed.
4. Take up cleaning. The minute you feel the urge to smoke, start cleaning your house or organising your work desk. It can temporarily distract you and reduce your urge to smoke as well.
5. In case of a relapse, do not feel discouraged. Watch out your progress in terms of the number of cigarettes you smoke now as compared to when you started quitting. Also think of the reasons that make you feel like smoking and avoid them as much as possible.
Remember, there is no good that comes from smoking cigarettes or e-cigarettes. What's more is that they harm your health in numerous ways. Most diseases have smoking as a causative factor. Smoking is also the leading cause of cancer. Quit today, for a better tomorrow.
