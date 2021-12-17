Expert Shares Three Treatments To Stop Hair Loss And Boost Hair Growth
Hair loss, thinning hair, dull hair can greatly impact an individual's self-confidence
Who doesn't want lustrous and healthy hair? However, people across the world, due to a variety of reasons, are faced with the issue of hair loss. If you are looking for ways to fix this problem, take a look at dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta's Instagram reels. She shares three of her favourite hair treatments that may stop hair loss and boost hair growth. In the caption, she mentions, 'Hair loss, thinning hair, dull hair, lack-lustre hair - All of these can greatly impact an individual's self-confidence. Over the counter products and home remedies often fall short of fixing such problems. Consider my three trusted clinical treatments if you're looking for fuller, stronger hair.'
According to Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, here are the 3 hair treatments to stop hair loss and to boost hair growth:
1) Meso hair
Mesotherapy is a suitable treatment for those who face severe hair fall problems. This process targets the factors responsible for hair growth and it includes injecting stem cell serum or platelet-rich plasma into the scalp. Dr Geetika stated, “It uses the perfectly made cocktail of stem cells derived from the plants and other vitamins and micronutrients to boost the hair growth”.
2) PRP
PRP or platelet-rich plasma is a perfect mix of the stem cells and growth factors that are made from your own blood. It not only boosts new hair growth but also stops the active hair fall.
3) Progenra
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta stated that Progenra is the clinically most innovative and advanced treatment for hair. It not only improves scalp health but also helps in enhancing the density of the hair. She further added that it also addresses the overall issue of hair loss as well.
As a final note, Dr Geetika said that Progenra is a perfect one-time solution for people who are not willing to go for a hair transplant.
Take a look:
If you are troubled with extreme hair loss issues or are looking forward to promoting your hair growth, you can take professional advice on the three hair treatment options shared by Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
