Doctors Remove Potato-Sized Kidney Stone From Man; Tips To Avoid Kidney Stones
In a rare feat, doctors at the KIMS Hospitals here saved a 39 year-old man by conducting an open kidney surgery to remove a large stone of the size of a potato. The stone, measuring eight centimetres, occupied almost the entire left kidney, resulting in its reduced functioning at only 18 percent. Considering the size of the stone, doctors had to go for open surgery on the patient, said a statement from the hospital.
The patient, a farmer from Karimnagar, had come to KIMS Hospitals with complaints of pain in the left flank for 15 days.
Upon investigation, Neil N Trivedi, Consultant Urologist, and his team found that the patient had a large stone in the left kidney due to which his kidney was poorly functioning.
"Usually with such a large size stone, the kidney function would have been damaged. But to our surprise this patient had partially preserved renal function and therefore we planned to remove the stone. We planned for Anatrophic Nephrolithotomy - a surgery in which the kidney is completely split to remove the stone as a whole and then kidney was re-sutured. The patient recovered well and has been discharged with normal renal parameters." said Trivedi.
According to doctors, this was a case of silent kidney stones. Unlike regular pain and other symptoms involved in regular kidney stones, silent stones never show any sign or symptoms until the kidney function is typically affected.
Top simple tips to avoid kidney stones:
1. Drink plenty of water:
Drinking extra water dilutes the substances in urine which leads to kidney stones. Apart from water make sure you include a lot of fluids in your diet. Regular intake of fruits or fresh fruit juices, lime water and coconut water is extremely important to avoid kidney stones.
2. Calcium:
Getting too little calcium in your diet can increase oxalate levels which can further lead to kidney stones. Therefore, make sure you include calcium-rich foods in your diet like tofu, soya milk, curd, almonds and sunflower seeds.
3. Low-sodium diet:
A high sodium diet can increase the risk of kidney stones. Therefore, do not eat salty foods or add extra salt to your diet. You can even use healthy alternatives like lemon, chilli, mint and basil.
4. Less animal protein:
Foods which are high in animal protein are acidic and may increase urine acid. High urine acid can lead to both uric acid and calcium oxalate kidney stones. Therefore, it is better that you avoid foods like beef, poultry, fish and pork.
(With inputs from IANS)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
