ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Doctors Remove Potato-Sized Kidney Stone From Man; Tips To Avoid Kidney Stones

Doctors Remove Potato-Sized Kidney Stone From Man; Tips To Avoid Kidney Stones

The patient, a farmer from Karimnagar, had come to KIMS Hospitals with complaints of pain in the left flank for 15 days.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 20, 2018 02:21 IST
2-Min Read
Doctors Remove Potato-Sized Kidney Stone From Man; Tips To Avoid Kidney Stones

The stone, measuring eight centimeters, occupied almost the entire left kidney.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Doctors saved a 39 year-old man by conducting an open kidney surgery
  2. The stone, measuring 8 cm occupied almost the entire left kidney
  3. According to doctors, this was a case of silent kidney stones

In a rare feat, doctors at the KIMS Hospitals here saved a 39 year-old man by conducting an open kidney surgery to remove a large stone of the size of a potato. The stone, measuring eight centimetres, occupied almost the entire left kidney, resulting in its reduced functioning at only 18 percent. Considering the size of the stone, doctors had to go for open surgery on the patient, said a statement from the hospital.

The patient, a farmer from Karimnagar, had come to KIMS Hospitals with complaints of pain in the left flank for 15 days.

Upon investigation, Neil N Trivedi, Consultant Urologist, and his team found that the patient had a large stone in the left kidney due to which his kidney was poorly functioning.


RELATED STORIES

No, A High-Protein Diet Is Not Affecting Your Kidney

Health experts routinely advocate the benefits of protein for many reasons. It boosts metabolism, increases satiety making one feel fuller for longer, promotes fat loss, helps build muscle during weight training and helps to preserves muscle, particularly in the elderly.

This Diet Can Put You At Greater Risk Of Kidney Disease Progression

Foods that have been positively related to concentrations of inflammatory markers include tomatoes; carbonated beverages; vegetables other than green leafy and dark yellow vegetables; and processed meat, red meat, organ meat, and fish other than dark-meat fish.

"Usually with such a large size stone, the kidney function would have been damaged. But to our surprise this patient had partially preserved renal function and therefore we planned to remove the stone. We planned for Anatrophic Nephrolithotomy - a surgery in which the kidney is completely split to remove the stone as a whole and then kidney was re-sutured. The patient recovered well and has been discharged with normal renal parameters." said Trivedi.

According to doctors, this was a case of silent kidney stones. Unlike regular pain and other symptoms involved in regular kidney stones, silent stones never show any sign or symptoms until the kidney function is typically affected.

Top simple tips to avoid kidney stones:

1. Drink plenty of water: 

Drinking extra water dilutes the substances in urine which leads to kidney stones. Apart from water make sure you include a lot of fluids in your diet. Regular intake of fruits or fresh fruit juices, lime water and coconut water is extremely important to avoid kidney stones.

2. Calcium: 

Getting too little calcium in your diet can increase oxalate levels which can further lead to kidney stones. Therefore, make sure you include calcium-rich foods in your diet like tofu, soya milk, curd, almonds and sunflower seeds.

3. Low-sodium diet:

A high sodium diet can increase the risk of kidney stones. Therefore, do not eat salty foods or add extra salt to your diet. You can even use healthy alternatives like lemon, chilli, mint and basil.

4. Less animal protein:

Foods which are high in animal protein are acidic and may increase urine acid. High urine acid can lead to both uric acid and calcium oxalate kidney stones. Therefore, it is better that you avoid foods like beef, poultry, fish and pork.

(With inputs from IANS)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Dry Skin In Winters? Simple Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Skin
Dry Skin In Winters? Simple Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Skin

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Study: Noise Pollution In Hospitals Has A Negative Impact On Patients And Staff

Walk Backwards For Memory Boost

19-Year-Old Dies After Inhaling Deodorant To Get High

Here's How A Hot Bath Can Help Improve Inflammation: Diet Tips For Curbing Inflammation In The Body

Delhi's Air Quality Improves Slightly After Light Rain

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES