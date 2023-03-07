Home »  Living Healthy »  You Don't Need Caffeine For Energy, Read This To Know The Fact

You Don't Need Caffeine For Energy, Read This To Know The Fact

Many people feel that you need caffeine for energy however, that’s a complete myth.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 7, 2023 02:30 IST
4-Min Read
You Dont Need Caffeine For Energy, Read This To Know The Fact

Drinking too much coffee can negatively affect your health

A cup of coffee can make everything interesting. Whether it's working, walking, reading a book or simply sitting in the favourite corner of your balcony seeing nature unfold, coffee can be the best companion. We are sure you may have experienced it all. Although it's a quintessential morning beverage for many people, coffee is also seen as something that can energise your body and make you feel motivated to work throughout the day. And, not to forget, because coffee is the best source of caffeine, many people end up believing that you need caffeine for that much-needed dose of energy. Are you under the same impression? If yes, then, here's the reality check. A post on the page, “Nutrition by Lovneet”, states that “you need caffeine for energy,” is purely a myth. You must go through Instagram Stories if you want to know the fact.      

The post further lists that caffeine is a stimulant that makes the brain feel more alert but does not technically provide the body with nourishment or energy. This is because caffeine does not lead to the cellular production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is the organic compound that provides energy to the body.  

Not just coffee, you must be well-versed in a variety of tea as well. A different post on the same page “Nutrition by Lovneet” discusses an interesting beverage Turkish tea. The post reads, “The traditional Turkish herbal tea is called “CAY” which is a black tea that is served in a small tulip-shaped glass. This tea holds a number of beneficial health benefits. That means you can sip, socialise and benefit your body with every brew.”



RELATED STORIES
related

Do You Love Coffee? Here Are Some Dos And Don’ts By  Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra 

Dos and Don'ts of Coffee: Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has a set of instructions for coffee lovers.

related

Did You Know Apples Can Wake You Up In The Morning? Nutritionist Explains

Apples have natural sugar which wakes you up in the morning. 

Black tea has caffeine and L-theanine that has the ability to help you increase alertness and focus and L-theanine increases alpha activity in the brain. It provides relaxation and helps in focusing better. This tea has a group of antioxidants called flavonoids that are good for heart health. These flavonoids can help reduce “bad” cholesterol. Black tea prevents obesity, can increase fat oxidation and boost exercise performance.

Were you aware of these aspects of your go-to beverages?


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

FEATURED VIDEO OF THE DAY

'Health and Wellness - Save a Life: Episode 69

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases