You Don't Need Caffeine For Energy, Read This To Know The Fact
Many people feel that you need caffeine for energy however, that’s a complete myth.
Drinking too much coffee can negatively affect your health
A cup of coffee can make everything interesting. Whether it's working, walking, reading a book or simply sitting in the favourite corner of your balcony seeing nature unfold, coffee can be the best companion. We are sure you may have experienced it all. Although it's a quintessential morning beverage for many people, coffee is also seen as something that can energise your body and make you feel motivated to work throughout the day. And, not to forget, because coffee is the best source of caffeine, many people end up believing that you need caffeine for that much-needed dose of energy. Are you under the same impression? If yes, then, here's the reality check. A post on the page, “Nutrition by Lovneet”, states that “you need caffeine for energy,” is purely a myth. You must go through Instagram Stories if you want to know the fact.
The post further lists that caffeine is a stimulant that makes the brain feel more alert but does not technically provide the body with nourishment or energy. This is because caffeine does not lead to the cellular production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), which is the organic compound that provides energy to the body.
Not just coffee, you must be well-versed in a variety of tea as well. A different post on the same page “Nutrition by Lovneet” discusses an interesting beverage Turkish tea. The post reads, “The traditional Turkish herbal tea is called “CAY” which is a black tea that is served in a small tulip-shaped glass. This tea holds a number of beneficial health benefits. That means you can sip, socialise and benefit your body with every brew.”
Black tea has caffeine and L-theanine that has the ability to help you increase alertness and focus and L-theanine increases alpha activity in the brain. It provides relaxation and helps in focusing better. This tea has a group of antioxidants called flavonoids that are good for heart health. These flavonoids can help reduce “bad” cholesterol. Black tea prevents obesity, can increase fat oxidation and boost exercise performance.
Were you aware of these aspects of your go-to beverages?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
